John Swinney has hit out at the independence strategies of his predecessors he warned “haven’t worked”.

John Swinney has attacked the failed independence strategies of Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf - as the First Minister defended his blueprint to end the Union as the only method to create “a legitimate and legal state”.

The First Minster accused Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf of pushing forward routes for Scottish independence that “haven’t worked” as he insisted his strategy of using a majority of SNP MSPs elected at next year’s Holyrood election as a mandate for holding a second referendum for separation.

John Swinney, with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon looking on | Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/pool/PA

Ms Sturgeon, who repeatedly asked UK Conservative prime ministers for a re-run of the 2014 referendum without success, also tabled a ‘de facto’ referendum that would have claimed a majority of votes cast in a general election for pro-independence parties would have been justification for independence.

Mr Yousaf also pursued a strategy that initially called for a majority of pro-independence votes at a general election to count towards a ‘de-facto’ independence poll. He later altered the strategy to it being justification for a referendum, before switching pro-independence votes cast to seats won.

But Mr Swinney has pointed to the only time the Scottish Government has had its demands for an independence referendum agreed to by Westminster, by Alex Salmond following the 2011 Holyrood election.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “If we want to secure Scottish independence, and I want to do it as soon as I possibly can, then the reliable way to do it is what we did in 2011 - to elect a majority of SNP MSPs.

“The election takes place in May and I’ll be setting out to people in Scotland a number of things around that election.”

He added: “One will be to set out the reasons why Scotland should be an independent country. I will be setting out why Scotland should have a right to choose her constitutional future and I’ll do that with energy and enthusiasm right up until polling day in May 2026.”

The SNP leader stressed “the only moment” in which a referendum took place has been an SNP majority at Holyrood, despite criticism pointing to all polls suggesting the feat would be near-impossible at next year’s election.

In an apparent dig at Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf, Mr Swinney said: “Other things have been tried, and if I can put it as delicately as that, they haven’t worked.

“So the conclusion for me is - elect a majority of SNP MSPs to the Scottish Parliament and the precedent was established in 2011. That way we have the ability to secure a referendum, which is the legal necessity for Scotland to be an independent country.”

The First Minister added: “It has to do so in a way that is recognised domestically and internationally as a legitimate and legal state.”

Pressed over whether it was realistic the SNP could actually secure a majority of MSPs in May, Mr Swinney said: “Of course I believe in it.”

He added: “I wouldn't have put it forward if I didn’t. It’s up to the people of Scotland to recognise the urgency. Things are urgent to get Scotland the opportunity to create the most secure future for our country.