Scottish Government will consider creating culture legislation - John Swinney

The Scottish Government is open to creating legislation around culture, John Swinney has said, as he called on arts bodies to tell him "what more" he and his government could do to support the sector.

The First Minister pledged a "long-term commitment" to arts funding, eight months after increasing arts and culture spending by £34 million in 2025-26, and a wider commitment to invest at least £100m more annually in arts and culture by 2028-29.

First Minister John Swinney giving a speech at the Edinburgh International Festival Hub about the importance of culture. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

His comments on Thursday came as he addressed arts sector leaders at an event held at the headquarters of the Edinburgh International Festival in Edinburgh.

The First Minister said he wanted culture to be regarded as fundamental in Scottish society, citing links between the sector and improving social issues such as poverty.

He told The Scotsman: “We can demonstrate the importance of arts and culture to the wellbeing of our society and make that plain, because a signal from me as First Minister that that’s vital to the achievement of the Government’s programme will help different public funding organisations to reflect that in their own choices.”

He added: “The Government has strengthened its financial support. I recognise there have been tough times in the sector and we have remedied that. We have improved the situation and we have more to do, but I think we’re making headway.”

Mr Swinney said cultural legislation should be considered.

He said: “I’m very open to discussing the question and determining what legislative provision would help safeguard the foundations of the sector. There is a sense that local authorities might not have a particularly explicit statutory duty to support artistic and cultural activity. That is one that may have to be strengthened and there obviously might be implications for government as well, which we should be open to.”

Speaking to the room of senior arts professionals, he said: "I hope this is seen as a statement of intent from my Government, that we are making a long-term commitment to supporting you."

Mr Swinney said he “takes seriously” concerns surrounding the affordability of performing at the Fringe amid rising costs. The funding announcement earlier this year also included an additional £4m for Scotland’s festivals.

Mr Swinney said: “I recognise the practicalities of these issue and I want festivals to be inclusive of people of all backgrounds and all localities. The Government has put more funding in place to support festivals to allow them to allocate in ways that would support some of those objectives. I recognise the pressures. The Government has put in money and we would be happy to engage in any way we can.”

Asked about Israeli comedians who had been forced to cancel their shows amid “safety concerns” at their venue, as well as controversy over festivals’ ongoing sponsorship by fund manager Baillie Gifford, Mr Swinney called for an “atmosphere of tolerance”.

Comedian Philip Simon said his show had been dropped by his venue Banshee Labyrinth, in the capital’s Niddry Street, while Whistlebinkies cancelled a show by Rachel Creeger.