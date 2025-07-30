Donald Trump: Nicola Sturgeon was a 'terrible' first minister

The US President made the comment to journalists on Air Force One

Donald Trump has described Nicola Sturgeon as a “terrible” first minister as he flew home to the US after a four-day visit to Scotland.

The US President made the comment to journalists on Air Force One as he continued to heap praise on John Swinney, the current First Minister and SNP leader, who he met during his visit.

The pair had dinner at Trump International in Aberdeenshire on Monday evening, where Mr Swinney said he raised the issue of whisky tariffs with the President, and held a further 15-minute meeting on Tuesday morning.

Nicola Sturgeon | PA

The First Minister later said a “window of opportunity” had arisen to secure a tariff exemption for Scotch whisky.

But the US President told journalists they "did not really discuss" tariffs during the meeting. However, he said he had “a lot of respect” for Mr Swinney.

"I didn't have a lot of respect for the woman that preceded him,” Mr Trump added. “I thought she was terrible as a first minister of Scotland. But I think John is doing a very good job as First Minister."

A source close to Ms Sturgeon told the BBC: "Trump's lack of respect for women is hardly news. That said, the feeling was entirely mutual.”

The former first minister, who stood down in 2023, previously described some of the views expressed by Mr Trump as “deeply abhorrent”. She was succeeded by Humza Yousaf, who resigned after just over a year.

On Tuesday, the President singled Mr Swinney out for praise during the opening ceremony for his new golf course in Aberdeenshire.

President Trump departed from Scotland on Tuesday evening. | AFP via Getty Images

"I also want to thank your First Minister, who's here," Mr Trump told the audience of assembled dignitaries. "John, will you stand up? John Swinney, who's a terrific guy and he loves golf and he loves the people of this country, and we really appreciate it. You're really a very special guy. Thank you very much for everything, John."

Elsewhere, Mr Trump praised Scotland as a “special place” during an interview on the Pod Force One podcast, arguing it does not have “big crime” like the US.

Asked if he could become first minister in future, Mr Trump said Scotland has “a very good First Minister right now”. But put to him that he "could do it", the President said: "I could do that. I might be eligible. I could be within six months or something.”