Humza Yousaf: UK and business leaders react to 'absolute chaos' as Scotland's First Minister resigns
Politicians and business leaders have reacted to the news that First Minister Humza Yousaf is to step down from his role.
Speaking at Bute House, Mr Yousaf called for a leadership election as soon as possible, but will stay in office until a new leader is selected.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the situation in the Scottish Government as “absolute chaos” and called for a “fresh start” in Scotland.
“I despair at the situation in Scotland – it’s absolute chaos now from the Scottish parliament, from the SNP. So you’ve got chaos in the Scottish parliament, chaos in the Westminster parliament,” Sir Keir said.
He said the Scottish People have been “fundamentally let down” and “all the SNP can offer is chaos.”
He added: “We’ve got to turn the page on this now – we need that general election and a fresh start.”
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It was the right thing for the First Minister to resign. Humza Yousaf’s leadership has lurched from crisis to crisis from the very start, and he could not command the confidence of the Scottish Parliament. Scotland now needs a stable, functioning Scottish Government focused on the issues that matter most to people - fixing public services and growing the economy.”
Roz Foyer, General Secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) praised Mr Yousaf for his “collaborative approach with trade unions” and his “unwavering support” for the people of Gaza.
She said: “While the First Minister did take some progressive steps on income tax, his premiership ran into difficulty with the council tax freeze and it is clear that his successor must take giant strides on wealth and property taxation if we are not to be stuck in a recurring cycle of decline across our public services, our economy and our politics.
She added: “It’s clear that the Scottish Parliament can be a force for good. But it must begin to take the bold action needed to redistribute income, wealth and power across our society if it is rebuild the trust of the people of Scotland.”
David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said the SRC had “valued” its engagement with Mr Yousaf and his government, but said Mr Yousaf’s “preeminent priority” should be economic recovery.
He said: “There is a pressing need to lift private sector investment, productivity, and growth. After all, an expanding economy is good for living standards, job prospects, and government revenues. If the economy recovers, other policy challenges become more manageable, conversely a weak economy will exacerbate the existing pressures on households and public finances.
“Central to this should be a plan to ease the regulatory burden, and lower the tax burden on business by scrapping the mooted public health surtax on grocery stores, and finally delivering on the pledge to restore business rates parity with England for medium-sized and larger commercial premises.”
