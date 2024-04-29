Speaking at Bute House, Mr Yousaf called for a leadership election as soon as possible, but will stay in office until a new leader is selected.

Members of the media wait to enter Bute House ahead of a statement from Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

“I despair at the situation in Scotland – it’s absolute chaos now from the Scottish parliament, from the SNP. So you’ve got chaos in the Scottish parliament, chaos in the Westminster parliament,” Sir Keir said.

He said the Scottish People have been “fundamentally let down” and “all the SNP can offer is chaos.”

He added: “We’ve got to turn the page on this now – we need that general election and a fresh start.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It was the right thing for the First Minister to resign. Humza Yousaf’s leadership has lurched from crisis to crisis from the very start, and he could not command the confidence of the Scottish Parliament. Scotland now needs a stable, functioning Scottish Government focused on the issues that matter most to people - fixing public services and growing the economy.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf can be seen on a phone as he speaks during a press conference at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh where he said he will resign as SNP leader. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Roz Foyer, General Secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) praised Mr Yousaf for his “collaborative approach with trade unions” and his “unwavering support” for the people of Gaza.

She said: “While the First Minister did take some progressive steps on income tax, his premiership ran into difficulty with the council tax freeze and it is clear that his successor must take giant strides on wealth and property taxation if we are not to be stuck in a recurring cycle of decline across our public services, our economy and our politics.

She added: “It’s clear that the Scottish Parliament can be a force for good. But it must begin to take the bold action needed to redistribute income, wealth and power across our society if it is rebuild the trust of the people of Scotland.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during a press conference at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh where he said he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister, avoiding having to face a no confidence vote in his leadership.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said the SRC had “valued” its engagement with Mr Yousaf and his government, but said Mr Yousaf’s “preeminent priority” should be economic recovery.

He said: “There is a pressing need to lift private sector investment, productivity, and growth. After all, an expanding economy is good for living standards, job prospects, and government revenues. If the economy recovers, other policy challenges become more manageable, conversely a weak economy will exacerbate the existing pressures on households and public finances.