Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, the Scottish Conservative leader confirmed the move, claiming Mr Yousaf “is a failed First Minister”.

Mr Ross said: “We said at the very beginning that this was a coalition of chaos and it has ended in absolute chaos. Humza Yousaf’s Government is in crisis, it has unravelled. He claims it’s a new beginning, but really it’s the beginning of the end.

First Minister Humza Yousaf holds a press conference as he announces the SNP will withdraw from the Bute House Agreement. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“This weak First Minister jumped before the Green members pushed him.”

Pledging to vote Mr Yousaf’s leadership to a vote, Mr Ross said: “I can confirm today that on behalf of the Scottish Conservatives, I am lodging a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf.

“He is a failed First Minister, he is focused on the wrong priorities for Scotland. He [runs a] government in the SNP’s interests and not in Scotland’s interests.

“He is unfit for office. Shouldn’t this be the end of the road for this weak First Minister?”