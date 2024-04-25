Could SNP leader Humza Yousaf be forced out as he faces no-confidence vote after Greens deal ended
Douglas Ross will attempt to force a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf’s leadership after the First Minister ended the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.
Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, the Scottish Conservative leader confirmed the move, claiming Mr Yousaf “is a failed First Minister”.
Mr Ross said: “We said at the very beginning that this was a coalition of chaos and it has ended in absolute chaos. Humza Yousaf’s Government is in crisis, it has unravelled. He claims it’s a new beginning, but really it’s the beginning of the end.
“This weak First Minister jumped before the Green members pushed him.”
Pledging to vote Mr Yousaf’s leadership to a vote, Mr Ross said: “I can confirm today that on behalf of the Scottish Conservatives, I am lodging a vote of no confidence in Humza Yousaf.
“He is a failed First Minister, he is focused on the wrong priorities for Scotland. He [runs a] government in the SNP’s interests and not in Scotland’s interests.
“He is unfit for office. Shouldn’t this be the end of the road for this weak First Minister?”
In response, Mr Yousaf branded the move “predictable”.
