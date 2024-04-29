Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister ahead of two looming confidence votes.

Mr Yousaf had been battling for his political survival after terminating the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.

He was facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour had tabled one of no confidence in the Scottish Government as a whole, with both expected to take place this week.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference at Edinburgh’s Bute House on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.

“I have therefore informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible.”

Here are 12 of the best images from another day of political drama in Scotland’s capital.

1 . Humza Yousaf gets emotional while thanking his family First Minister Humza Yousaf gets emotional while paying tribute to his family, towards the end of his resignation speech at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . The media pack gathers for Humza Yousaf's announcement Members of the media and public gather outside Bute House, the home of Scotland's First Minister, as Humza Yousaf quits the role. Picture: Lisa Ferguson Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

3 . John Swinney confirms his interest in replacing Humza Yousaf as FM John Swinney has said he is giving 'very careful consideration' to standing to be the next leader of the SNP in the wake of Humza Yousaf’s emotional resignation. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales