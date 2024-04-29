Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister ahead of two looming confidence votes.
Mr Yousaf had been battling for his political survival after terminating the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.
He was facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour had tabled one of no confidence in the Scottish Government as a whole, with both expected to take place this week.
Announcing his resignation at a press conference at Edinburgh’s Bute House on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.
“I have therefore informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible.”
Here are 12 of the best images from another day of political drama in Scotland’s capital.