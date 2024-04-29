“This is leadership,” Humza Yousaf told journalists as he announced the end of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Greens last week. It was, he said, a “new beginning” for the SNP government. Sadly for him, it was the beginning of the end.

The First Minister’s decision to scrap the Bute House Agreement – and the manner in which he did so – was an extraordinary miscalculation that will go down in Holyrood history. It was a gamble he lost in spectacular fashion. The circumstances have left many scratching their heads in disbelief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two things appear to have completely wrong-footed Mr Yousaf. The first was the scale of the Greens’ wrath. "I didn't mean, and I didn't intend, to make them as angry as they clearly are,” the First Minister told journalists as he battled for his political career on Friday.

First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives at Bute House ahead of a press conference. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

The second was the speed at which events moved. Just a few hours after ditching the agreement, Mr Yousaf’s political career was hanging by a thread as a no confidence vote loomed and the Greens confirmed they would back it.

What did he expect? Not this, clearly.

Earlier, his spokesman had told journalists the end of the power-sharing deal met with an enthusiastic reception at an emergency meeting of the Scottish Cabinet. Ministers apparently slapped the table in approval. For the Greens, this sort of thing was only ever going to rub salt in the wound.

Without the Greens, the only other option was to rely on Alex Salmond’s Alba Party. The support of Ash Regan, Alba’s sole MSP, would have been enough to get Mr Yousaf over the line. But it wouldn’t have provided him with the majority necessary to pass legislation, and it would have been hugely controversial with a section of the SNP.

Humza Yousaf

“Alex obviously loving all this attention this morning, as he should, with his party having never had anybody elected to anything,” tweeted long-serving SNP MP Pete Wishart on Sunday. “He now wants to exert influence over our Government and he must be told quite clearly that can never, ever, happen.”

It rapidly became apparent the writing was on the wall.

"I’m grateful for lots of things in life,” Mr Yousaf said in response to a question from a journalist as his political career fell apart on Friday. “I woke up this morning with my four-year-old, soon to be five, in my bed and was able to spend some time getting her ready for nursery this morning, to brush her hair, to get her changed, to get her ready to go.

"So I’m grateful for all the things in my life – family, friends. But also, I am genuinely grateful – not just grateful, it’s a huge honour for me to be the leader not just of my party, but of this country.”