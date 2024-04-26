Scotland News Live: Keep up with news from across Scotland

Scotland News Live: First Minister's future on a knife edge as Greens back no confidence vote | More than 2,000 Ukrainians still living in gov accommodation | Review: Red Eye
Good morning! Kicking off with the biggest story dominating Scottish politics at the moment...
Humza Yousaf’s future on knife edge as Scottish Greens to back motion of no confidence in SNP leader.
Humza Yousaf’s future is balanced on a knife edge after a huge miscalculation in ending the Bute House Agreement left his leadership dependent on the support of a former SNP MSP who lost out in the party leadership contest to him last year.
The First Minister is facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, after Mr Yousaf tore up the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.
Read more here.
