Scotland News Live: Keep up with news from across Scotland

Humza Yousaf’s future on knife edge as Scottish Greens to back motion of no confidence in SNP leader.

Humza Yousaf’s future is balanced on a knife edge after a huge miscalculation in ending the Bute House Agreement left his leadership dependent on the support of a former SNP MSP who lost out in the party leadership contest to him last year.

The First Minister is facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, after Mr Yousaf tore up the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Read more here.