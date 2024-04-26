Stephen Flynn has said First Minister Humza Yousaf is going to “come out fighting” as he faces a motion of no confidence.

The SNP Westminster leader defended Mr Yousaf as a “man of profound integrity”, saying he expects there to be discussions with the Scottish Green Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The declaration came as Mr Yousaf cancelled a planned speech at Strathclyde University around lunchtime as he battles for his political life. Mr Yousaf was due to speak about the labour strategy in an independent Scotland, take part in a Q&A session and field questions from the press.

But a source close to the First Minister confirmed on Friday the event had been cancelled.

Aberdeen South MP Mr Flynn told the BBC he had spoken to Mr Yousaf on Thursday night, adding: “I had a conversation with Humza last night after both our kids were put to bed.

“He was reflective, but he was also very clear to me that he’s going to come out fighting because he believes in what he says. He believes in delivering for the people for Scotland. He believes in creating jobs and opportunities for the next generation.”

Mr Flynn added: “I would simply say to politicians from across the political spectrum that now is the time for cool heads, calm words, to reflect and to think about the consequences of their actions.”

The SNP Westminster leader said the fact the First Minister now runs a minority government means he will have to speak to other parties at Holyrood. Asked if he would be speaking to the Greens, Mr Flynn said: “I would anticipate so, just as I would anticipate there would be conversations with others as well.”

Mr Flynn said he expected Mr Yousaf to win the confidence vote and continue as party leader and First Minister.

Alba Party MSP Ash Regan has meanwhile written to Mr Yousaf with a list of demands to secure her support in a vote of no confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Regan, who ran against Mr Yousaf to become First Minister and then defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party in October last year, is demanding progress on Scottish independence and on defending “the rights of women and children”.

After ditching the Bute House Agreement and throwing the Scottish Greens out of government, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross lodged a motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf as First Minister.

This is being supported by Labour, Lib Dem and Green MSPs. The parliamentary arithmetic means Mr Yousaf’s future lies in the hands of Ms Regan.

Speaking to BBC World Tonight, Ms Regan said: “I have written to the First Minister with a number of issues that I’ve raised with him on progress made towards independence, on how he will defend the rights of women and children and a return to competent government.

“My vote will depend on what Humza comes back with in response to my letter.”

She added: “I’m not setting out specific demands as such, I’m putting the ball back into Humza’s court for him to come back to me and explain to me how he will make progress in a couple of these areas, particularly around the return to a competent government.”