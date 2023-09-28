FMQs: Recap what happened as Humza Yousaf questioned on cancer waiting times

Last night Fergus Ewing was suspended from the SNP last night after repeatedly criticising the Scottish Government, coming to a head in June when he voted against the government in a vote of no confidence in Green minister Lorna Slater.

He’s recently been branded a “rebel backbencher” after speaking out on issues such as highly-protected marine areas, the deposit return scheme, gender reforms, holiday lets licensing, and the Bute House Agreement.

Last night SNP MSPs agreed to suspend him for a week - notably neither Humza Yousaf or Nicola Sturgeon were present for the vote.

Another interesting point - afterwards when he spoke to journalists, Mr Ewing was flanked by his sister Annabelle Ewing MSP and allies Kate Forbes MSP and Christine Grahame MSP. Kate Forbes of course ran against Humza Yousaf to be First Minister and won a fair chunk of the votes, so it will be interesting to see if there’s any fall out from this.

Our Deputy Political Editor Conor Matchett was there last night and has this analysis of what happened: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/fergus-ewings-suspension-was-inevitable-but-its-a-headache-for-yousaf-4351929