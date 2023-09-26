Drop in Scottish life expectancy for third successive year 'a truly sorry reflection of nation's health'

Life expectancy in Scotland has fallen for the third period in a row, which opposition politicians claiming the figures are “a truly sorry reflection of our nation’s health”

Life expectancy in Scotland has dropped, new figures suggest, with huge disparities in lifespan between richer and poorer areas.

Provisional data released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows male life expectancy was 76.52 years in the period 2020-22. Meanwhile, life expectancy for women was 80.73 years in 2020-22.

It is the third period in a row that life expectancy for both men and women has fallen in Scotland from the most recent highs of 77.1 and 81.1 in the years 2017-2019, respectively.

After decades of improvement in life expectancy the trend has changed

Those highs followed six periods of fluctuation for life expectancy during which the highest it reached was 77.10 for men in 2013-2015 and 81.15 for women in 2014-2016.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the “damning figures” proved “SNP and Tory incompetence is costing lives”.

“Scots are stuck in twin crises with the cost of living and chaos in our NHS, and it is having a devastating impact on the nation’s health,” she said.

“After 16 years of the SNP and 13 years of the Tories in government, both parties are failing Scots in the areas where it matters most. Michael Matheson must act now and take immediate action to ensure that these worrying figures do not become an even more worrying trend.

“Scottish Labour will deliver the change that Scotland needs to increase life expectancy by investing in primary care, investing in public health measures and ending long wait times.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This is a truly sorry reflection of our nation's health.

“The Scottish Government have made the situation no easier in their mishandling of public health emergencies. That can be seen in decisions to send Covid positive patients into care homes during the pandemic, or a failure to get to grips with Scotland’s mental health crisis or choosing to slash drug and alcohol services when deaths were already rising.

“As we look ahead to a difficult winter, ministers must be absolutely focused on supporting and protecting the wellbeing of the people they are here to serve.”

Despite the recent drop, male life expectancy is still better than it was 20 years ago, the data suggests, with men now living more than three years longer than they did in 2000-2002.

Female life expectancy has improved at a lesser rate, however, with women only living a little over two years longer on average.

The same provisional data suggests large disparities in life expectancy at birth depending on what council area people live in.

For example, male life expectancy at birth in Glasgow City is believed to be far lower than men born in East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

Men born in the latter two regions are said to have a life expectancy of 79.9 years while those born in Glasgow City are said to only have a life expectancy of 72.9, a difference of seven years.

Meanwhile, female life expectancy at birth in places such as East Renfrewshire and the Shetland Isles is believed to be far higher than those women born in West Dunbartonshire and Glasgow City.

Women born in the latter two areas are said to have a life expectancy at birth of 78.4 and 78.2 years respectively while in East Renfrewshire and Shetlands Isles the values are 84 and 83.7 years, a difference of at least five years in each case.

NRS released the provisional life expectancy figures ahead of publishing its 2022 mid-year population estimates early next year.