Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Humza Yousaf faces first minister's questions

Follow along with our live blog.

12:20 BST

Talking about the climate crisis now.

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack has accused the SNP of “flip flopping on oil and gas”, which hasn’t gone down well with the SNP. Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has to briefly intervene to get everyone to calm down.

Humza Yousaf replied to say she would have more credibility if UK Labour hadn’t dumped its proposals for a £28 million green prosperity fund.

He said: “Time and time again the Scottish Government doesn’t just talk the talk, we’re prepared to walk the walk and bring forward serious action to tackle the climate emergency.

“It would help if parties who demand we meet these targets don’t oppose every motion we bring to parliament.”

He then added: “Join us, support us.”

12:16 BST

Humza Yousaf is clearly thinking ahead to next month’s by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

This by-election has been billed as a direct fight between the SNP and Scottish Labour.

Mr Yousaf says his party have spent the summer U-turning and aligning themselves with “cruel” Tory policies.

He said he is unashamedly anti-poverty, but the only thing Anas Sarwar is unashamedly pro-Starmer.

12:14 BST

Anas Sarwar says he recently spoke to someone in Cambuslang who paid £15,000 for a hip replacement because he was going to have to wait three years for this on the NHS.

He says during the cost-of-living crisis people can’t be worrying about the cost of getting sick.

Scottish Labour says this is directly down to SNP incompetence and mismanagement.

Humza Yousaf says more activity is happening in the NHS now, with more inpatients and day care patients being seen, and says his government is taking action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

12:11 BST

Bingo again!

Humza Yousaf is blaming this on the coronavirus pandemic, which he does every time he is faced with questions on failings in the NHS.

I really should start a proper bingo card for FMQs …

12:10 BST

Anas Sarwar says 40% of all knee and hip replacements carried out in Scotland recently were self-funded, and says this is because of increasingly long waiting lists.

He says in the last financial year 43,000 patients were treated privately, an 8% increase.

He says the most shocking part of this is 1,745 patients paid privately for a round of chemotherapy and asks why Humza Yousaf is letting this happen on his watch.

12:09 BST

Scottish Labour next up

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is up next and he is going on NHS waiting lists.

This is a topic the Labour Party comes back to time and time again in FMQs.

12:07 BST

Bingo!

Humza Yousaf has blamed police officer cuts on the UK Conservatives’ mismanagement of the UK economy.

Lots of head shaking from the Conservative benches.

12:06 BST

Douglas Ross says budgets are now so stretched police officer redundancies are now on the table.

He says police officer numbers are at their lowest for 14 years and be the last force in the UK to roll out body worn cameras.

He says the “thin blue line” is barely visible now.

Humza Yousaf says he doesn’t accept that as 1,280 new recruits have joined Police Scotland in the last 18 months.

He says Scotland is now safer under the SNP government.

12:04 BST

Douglas Ross kicks off FMQs

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is up first and he is going on police officer cuts. This was the front page of today’s Scotsman: https://www.scotsman.com/news/crime/frontline-officers-will-be-cut-from-april-without-extra-funding-in-grim-warning-from-police-scotland-4334927

12:03 BST

Quick catch up

Quick catch-up on what’s happened this week before FMQs gets underway.

