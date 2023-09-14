Talking about the climate crisis now.

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack has accused the SNP of “flip flopping on oil and gas”, which hasn’t gone down well with the SNP. Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has to briefly intervene to get everyone to calm down.

Humza Yousaf replied to say she would have more credibility if UK Labour hadn’t dumped its proposals for a £28 million green prosperity fund.

He said: “Time and time again the Scottish Government doesn’t just talk the talk, we’re prepared to walk the walk and bring forward serious action to tackle the climate emergency.

“It would help if parties who demand we meet these targets don’t oppose every motion we bring to parliament.”