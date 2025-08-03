SNP ministers are being accused of ‘unlawful and biased’ conduct over the calling-in of the Flamingo Land planning application.

The Scottish Government is being accused of falsifying key documents in the handling of the Flamingo Land resort on Loch Lomond.

SNP ministers are being accused of “unlawful and biased” conduct over claims they have made a series of “deeply questionable” decisions in handling the planning application for the £43 million resort in Balloch.

Green MSP Ross Greer has lodged a letter of complaint through his lawyer raising the fear of falsified documents. His lawyer has also submitted a separate letter to Scotland’s chief planner warning that ministers’ handling of the planning application appeal appears “unlawful”.

An illustration showing what Flamingo Land at Loch Lomond would look like | Contributed

Mr Greer said the sped-up draft planning agreement led by Flamingo Land’s developers was among the “deeply questionable” decisions the Government had made in handling this case.

This comes as principal reporter David Buylla was reappointed to organise the case and make recommendations to ministers, despite being the civil servant to originally approve the controversial resort.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mr Greer said: “They refuse to hold any public hearings and have asked the same official who tried to approve the plans to mark his own homework by making recommendations for a fresh decision.

“Now they’re asking Flamingo Land to draft their own planning conditions or their own terms against the wishes of the national park. Is it any wonder the local people get the feeling that the cards are being stacked against them?”

Flamingo Land protestors outside the Scottish Parliament with Ross Greer MSP. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Only last week lawyers for the national park criticised the new process as “highly unorthodox”.

Ian Cowan, Mr Greer’s lawyer, has also warned ministers are not following proper procedure. He said the handling of the called-in appeal “appears to be both unlawful” and “tainted by bias”.

Mr Cowan said the process should be “abandoned” and replaced with a fairer one.

“My client does not question Mr Buylla’s professionalism, but the recall of the appeal should have meant that he played no further part in it,” he said.

Mr Cowan also questioned “anomalies” in key files published by the government’s appeals division last month. A “minute of appointment” reappointing Mr Buylla to prepare a report for ministers was published on July 4, but reportedly signed off by senior planning officials on June 24.

The document does not carry the official’s digital signature. The document’s properties show it was created on July 4 - just 15 minutes after a letter from Mr Buylla setting out the new process was published.

Mr Cowan has questioned officials on why the document appears to be backdated.

Mr Greer said: “I hope there is a simple explanation for this inconsistency in the date of the official’s appointment, because it is hugely concerning. There needs to be full transparency here if the public are to have any confidence in this process.”

The Scottish Government said it recalled the application approval as “the proposed development raises issues of national significance”. A spokesperson said: “As this is a live planning appeal, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”