Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in opposition to the Flamingo Land resort planned for Loch Lomond.

Campaigners who want to block plans to build a Flamingo Land resort at Loch Lomond say it is “absolutely astonishing” the Scottish Government has given the development its approval.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday after a Government reporter overturned a decision to deny proposals to build the theme park at Loch Lomond.

Green MSP Ross Greer led the protest, saying the “mega-resort” would be “destructive” to the national park.

He said the Government did have the powers to overturn this decision, pointing to a previous planning application made by US President Donald Trump to build a golf course on the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Yorkshire-based Flamingo Land wants to build a £40 million resort called Lomond Banks, which will include a waterpark, monorail, hotel and restaurants.

The proposals were initially rejected back in September by the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority on environmental and conservation grounds.

Flamingo Land then appealed to the Scottish Government reporter, who has since granted permission.

Among the protesters were sisters Kit and Janet Lawson, who learned to swim in Loch Lomond as children.

Kit Lawson said: “I’ve known the area all my life, Loch Lomond is just part of my heritage.

“I am 73 years old and that is a long time for somebody to now come along and totally destroy it. The traffic is awful, it will do nothing for local jobs or the local community except damage it.

“Everything will be done in-house and that will take money away from local hotels, cafes and shops. It is really upsetting that our Government just doesn’t seem to have the balls to fight and they’ve learned no lessons from Trump.”

She added: “Recall - you can do it, and everybody will be happy. I find it absolutely astonishing they aren’t listening.”

Janet Lawson added: “There are enough problems on the A83 and A82 with traffic and this will only make it worse.

“Tourists want to come to the bonny banks - is the first thing you want to see a monorail and theme park rides?

“People go to Loch Lomond to walk, use the water and go climbing, not to go on park rides. That is fine in the middle of Yorkshire where there is not a lot to do, but everyone has heard of Loch Lomond.

“They are not listening and the public support to stop this is massive.”