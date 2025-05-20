Why Loch Lomond must be saved from Flamingo Land development

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As early as 1944, a government committee proposed Loch Lomond and The Trossachs as a national park due to its unique geology, history and beauty "comparable to the Italian lakes". But it took decades of campaigning and leadership from figures like Scottish Labour’s John McFall and Hannah Stirling, founder of the Friends of Loch Lomond, before finally, in 2002, it became Scotland’s first national park.

The campaigners for the national park believed there was no contradiction in protecting the environment and boosting the local economy. They also wanted nature to be accessible – the fact Loch Lomond was on the doorstep of a big city like Glasgow made it more attractive as a national park, not less.

And – in a country that had only just abolished feudalism – they wanted it to be democratically run with a board including local representation. But the founders also made it clear that if there was a conflict, the principle of conserving the park’s natural and cultural heritage came first.

An illustration showing what Flamingo Land at Loch Lomond would look like | contributed

Shocking decision

That’s why I supported the National Park Authority’s unanimous decision to reject the bid of the Flamingo Land resort in Balloch on the shores of Loch Lomond. Indeed I spoke at the meeting in opposition, reflecting the overwhelming views of the local community.

And that’s why the Scottish Government's decision to overrule the National Park Authority and approve it is so shocking. It’s critical we speed up planning processes so that Scotland can get the affordable homes, infrastructure and developments we need.

But they have to be the right developments in the right places – and this is where Flamingo Land falls short. The plan has been opposed by environmental organisations from the Woodland Trust to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, due to the harm to ancient woodland and the risk of flooding.

But it was not just a lack of environmental protections that raised alarm bells. Back in 2022, when I canvassed constituents about their concerns, many feared the scale of the resort would lead to even more congestion on the A82.

Only one Loch Lomond

Anyone who has taken a day trip to Loch Lomond over the past few sunny weeks knows just how bad that traffic can get. And while Flamingo Land says it will inject cash into the local economy, my constituents feared that the jobs would simply be low-paid, seasonal, hospitality roles.

The majority of those surveyed were against it and even those in favour raised many of the same concerns. More than 150,000 people have objected to the plans, with some turning out onto the streets to protest.

This is why Scottish Government ministers must step in to overturn the decision of the reporter who approved Flamingo Land. There is room for development, but it should be one that reflects the heritage of its surroundings and enhances the area rather than damaging it.

I don’t begrudge Flamingo Land running a business or finding a holiday park formula that it can replicate time and again. But there is only one Loch Lomond, and it’s up to the Scottish Government to protect it.

Scotland’s first national park was designated at Loch Lomond for a reason. Let’s not spoil our natural environment and history with an ill-judged development. Ministers must intervene.