Scottish Government calls in Flamingo Land plans for Loch Lomond

Controversial proposals included two hotels, more than 100 lodges, a waterpark and a monorail

The Scottish Government has called in plans for a major development on the banks of Loch Lomond, reversing a previous decision.

Through the firm Lomond Banks, the Yorkshire-based theme park operator Flamingo Land planned to build two hotels, more than 100 lodges, a waterpark and monorail on the site at Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.

An illustration showing what Flamingo Land at Loch Lomond would look like | Contributed

In a long-running saga, plans were initially scrapped in 2019 following substantial opposition from the local community and agencies such as the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), the Woodland Trust and the National Trust for Scotland.

Revised plans were later unanimously rejected by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park authority, but an appeal by Lomond Banks was granted by a Scottish Government reporter, who placed 49 conditions on the developer and forced them to reach an agreement with the authority before construction could start.

Despite urging from MSPs, Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee had resisted calls for ministers to intervene in the decision to allow the plans to go forward, but it was announced on Tuesday evening that they would.

“I have decided to recall the Lomond Banks appeal as the proposed development raises issues of national significance in view of its potential impact on Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park,” the minister said.

“This means that the appeal should be determined at a national level.”

Mr McKee had previously said there were “technical planning issues” at play in the application, adding that it was appropriate for “objective planning judgment” to be applied in the case and as a result, the Government would not call in the application.

Following the minister’s comments, a Scottish Green-led campaign claimed more than 50,000 people had written to him to urge a change of direction.

The decision comes the day before Scottish Labour was due to lead a debate calling for the Government to intervene in the application, with the party’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie claiming on X ministers feared being defeated.

“The SNP face a motion tomorrow from Scottish Labour demanding that the application is recalled,” she said.

“Thanks to cross party support for our motion, the SNP has u-turned before it was defeated in the chamber.”

Responding to the news, Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said it was the “right move”.

“The evidence of the damage it would do to one of Scotland’s most iconic locations is overwhelming,” he said.

“Once ministers consider the flood risk, loss of ancient woodland, hundreds of additional cars which would be brought onto notoriously congested roads and the litany of other devastating impacts it would have, I am sure they will reject the mega-resort application and finally end this decade-long saga.

“People across Scotland expect their Government to protect our natural heritage.