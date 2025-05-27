Edinburgh Tram inquiry chair felt disclosure of £1m earnings was 'unreasonable'

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chair of the Edinburgh tram inquiry felt it was "unreasonable" for the public to be told he was paid more than £1 million for the role.

Lord Hardie told MSPs he believed the disclosure would lead to journalists "pestering" him at his home, but conceded he was wrong about this. He said he had since accepted the information “should be in the public domain”.

Lord Hardie

In 2023, it emerged Lord Hardie had been paid £1,056,181.59 to chair the inquiry between 2014 and August 2021. The information was only published after an appeal by the Daily Record newspaper to the Scottish information commissioner.

At the time, a spokeswoman for the inquiry said Lord Hardie was “being paid on the basis of a daily rate for the hours that he works on inquiry matters”, adding: "The daily rate is the standard fixed by the Scottish Government for retired judges."

Holyrood's finance and public administration committee is scrutinising the cost effectiveness of public inquiries in Scotland amid concerns they are swallowing up "significant sums of money".

The Edinburgh tram inquiry cost more than £13m and took nine years to publish its findings.

During a meeting of the committee on Tuesday morning, Tory MSP Craig Hoy said Transport Scotland had been “very resistant” to the publication of Lord Hardie’s salary, and asked the retired judge if he was consulted about this.

Lord Hardie replied: “Yes, I was consulted about it, and I did indicate that I thought it was unreasonable. But I’ve accepted the position that it’s in the public domain and it should be in the public domain.”

Pushed on this, he said: “I thought, at one point, it was unreasonable that it was released because I anticipated that it would result - wrongly anticipated that it would result - in the media attending my house and pestering us. But they didn’t do that.”

Asked if this would have been reason enough not to put the information into the public domain, Lord Hardie said: “Well, without going into my personal circumstances, yes, because of health and other issues.”

The length and cost of the Edinburgh tram inquiry was frequently criticised. Established in June 2014, the final report was not published until 2023.

Lord Hardie told MSPs he was “always concerned about views expressed about the time it was taking, but there was really nothing else that could be done, given the challenges that we faced”.

Asked if he would have taken the job if he knew it would take nine years, he said: “I think I would have preferred to have spent my time with my grandchildren.”

Lord Hardie added: “Certainly, if anybody asked me now even to do a one-year inquiry, I think I would just go back to the grandchildren.”

In written evidence, Lord Hardie previously told the committee that former first minister Alex Salmond promised a "swift and thorough" inquiry into the tram debacle without any knowledge of what would be involved.