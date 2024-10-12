Tributes have poured in for former First Minister Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond, the former first minister and titan of Scottish politics, has died aged 69.

Mr Salmond, regarded as the architect of the modern Scottish independence movement, served as first minister from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014. More recently, he led the pro-independence Alba Party.

The former MP and MSP for Gordon was giving a speech in North Macedonia this morning. Paramedics reportedly attempted to resuscitate the former first minister during a conference in Ohrid, before he died.

Alex Salmond. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Salmond’s predecessor, paid tribute to her former mentor, but acknowledged “the breakdown of our relationship” after a very public falling out in recent years.

She added: “However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth first minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.

“He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends.”

SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news, adding he would “extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family”.

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond after he gave his last SNP conference speech as party leader in November 2014 (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Mr Swinney added: “Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life - not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family and his many friends right across the political spectrum.”

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Salmond, calling him a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics”.

The Prime Minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

SNP leader Alex Salmond holds a press conference from the party's McDonald Street headquarters in Leith in May 2007 ahead of the election. Picture: Jane Barlow/NationalWorld | TSPL

Mr Salmond’s first stint as leader of the SNP saw him take the party within touching distance of forming a government at Holyrood, before he quit in 200. He was elected SNP for a second time in 2004 before leading the party to form its first ever government at the 2007 Holyrood election.

His government introduced popular policies including free prescriptions and free tuition fees for Scottish university students and won a landslide Holyrood election in 2011 - opening the door for Scotland to hold a referendum on independence.

But that referendum in 2014 was lost by Mr Salmond’s Yes campaign 55-45, leading to him quitting as leader and first minister.

Mr Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 following sexual harassment allegations. He was later cleared of all criminal charges following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The latter part of his career saw him establish his own political party, Alba, amid a very public and bitter falling out with Ms Sturgeon.

Alex Salmond in his official residence at Bute House in Charlotte Square , Edinburgh, on October 4, 2007, soon after becoming First Minister of Scotland. Picture: Picture Robert Perry/NationalWorld | tspl

Alba has failed to get a single politician elected, including a failed bid by Mr Salmond to make a dramatic return to Holyrood in 2021. He had intended to stand again in 2026.

The Scottish Parliament has lowered its flags as a mark of respect to Mr Salmond.

Kenny MacAskill, Alba Party deputy leader, said that Mr Salmond “was the outstanding Scottish politician not just of his generation but for generations far before”, stressing that he was “recognised at home and respected abroad”.

He added: “He was not just a master political tactician but strategist. Yet also a politician who was a superb debater and orator. But one who equally possessed extraordinary charm and a common touch which endeared him to so many in Scotland.

“His record speaks for itself in moulding the modern SNP, forming the first independence administration and delivering both an unprecedented Holyrood majority and a referendum on independence.

Kenny MacAskill and Alex Salmond | PA

“His legacy lives on and has benefited Scotland immensely with infrastructure and other social and economic gains testifying to that.“

Mr MacAskill, a former SNP justice secretary, claimed that “the actions of individuals and later administrations undoubtedly took their toll upon him”.

He added: “But he had yet again risen to the challenges he had faced. Forging a media career and establishing the Alba Party, laying the groundwork for ensuring independence remained on the agenda and that a route to achieve it could once again be found.

“The party grieves the loss of their founder and leader. Our thoughts are with Moira and his family. But the dream he cherished so closely and came so close to delivering will never die.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Speaking on Times Radio, former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Mr Salmond “took the SNP, when he became leader, from being a limited political force, particularly in terms of political representation, to one that became the government in 2007”.

Alex Salmond in Falkirk in 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen

He added: “He was a larger than life character with a large dose of bonhomie. And there’s no doubt that history will record someone that’s had an enormous impact on public life in Scotland.

“There’s no question that he made the SNP credible and made the SNP ready for government.” Former SNP leader and first minister Humza Yousaf, who had clashed with Mr Salmond in recent months, also paid tribute to him.

Mr Yousaf said: “Alex and I obviously had our differences in the last few years, but there’s no doubt about the enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics.

“As well as helping to transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today.”

Labour Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, said it was “impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and our politics”. He added: “He served the country he loved as first minister and will be dearly missed by many.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay, said Mr Salmond will be remembered “as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country”.

He added: “No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and first minister of Scotland.”

Geoff Aberdein, Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, described him as “a dear friend and mentor”.

Highlighting the decade leading up to the 2014 independence referendum, Mr Aberdein added that “none of what the SNP achieved in those years would have been possible without him”.