MSPs launch probe into public inquiries amid concerns over 'significant' costs
MSPs are to scrutinise the cost effectiveness of public inquiries in Scotland amid concerns they are swallowing up "significant sums of money".
Holyrood's finance and public administration committee has launched the investigation after concerns were raised by its members over recent months.
The probe will examine whether public inquiries represent value for money, as well as the extent to which spending controls may be necessary.
Between 1990 and 2024, the UK and devolved governments spent at least £1.5 billion on completed public inquiries, according to the Institute for Government.
Kenneth Gibson, convener of the committee, said: “Public inquiries often involve significant sums of money. It’s an issue our members have raised concerns over in recent months.
“No Holyrood committee has examined the topic of statutory public inquiries before - in any level of depth - so this parliamentary investigation is timely and appropriate.”
He added: “We want to examine whether public inquiries represent value for money, and whether spending controls can ever, realistically, be applied given the independent nature of inquiries.
“This has the potential to be a really interesting piece of work given the significant sums of money that public inquiries often involve.”
Last year, it was reported Scotland’s ongoing public inquiries, which are examining the Covid crisis, hospital safety, child abuse and the death of Sheku Bayoh, had cost nearly £200 million so far.
On Thursday, a public inquiry into disgraced Tayside brain surgeon Sam Eljamel was officially launched, headed by Lord Weir. It will begin full hearings later this year.
The length and cost of inquiries has long been a source of controversy. The Edinburgh tram inquiry cost more than £13 million and took nine years to publish its findings, despite promises it would be “swift and thorough”.
MSPs will look at how and why public inquiries are established; whether they deliver value for money and the extent to which spending controls are necessary; what measures could be implemented to ensure the effectiveness of public inquiries while maintaining their independence; and alternatives to the current model.
James Mitchell, professor of public policy at the University of Edinburgh, said there can be “very good reasons” for establishing an inquiry. “We are not good at reflecting on policy failures,” he said. “So inquiries that allow for that are to be welcomed.”
He added: “The concern is that inquiries can be a way of kicking the problem into the long grass, in which case the inquiry is pointless, indeed could be worse than pointless but delays action. But equally, immediate action or a shift in policy in reaction to some crisis or problem can lead to bad policy.”
Prof Mitchell said there are occasions “when calm deliberation is needed and an inquiry, well constituted, is a good idea”. However, he said there are also many examples of inquiry conclusions which have been ignored or “paid lip service to”.
“We have, for example, had many inquiries into local government finance,” he said. “There is no shortage of studies and ample evidence on the desperate need for reform but these have all gathered dust. The problem lies less in having inquiries than in the motives behind having them and what follows after inquiries report.”
