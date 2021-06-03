What time is FMQs and where can I watch?

First Minister’s Questions is scheduled to begin at 12pm today, Thursday, June 3, and will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV. You can also follow along via our Live Blog here for live updates throughout the day and during FMQs.

What is the latest on Covid-19?

Ms Sturgeon is expected to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland in parliament today. In the past she has given an update on the daily figures before detailing the latest decisions in her statement but she is not expected to announce anything new today following the significant update given on Tuesday.

She announced earlier this week that Glasgow would join much of the rest of the country in level two from Saturday after it was held in level three longer than the rest of the country to try to combat rising case numbers.

The whole country had been scheduled to move to level one from June 7 according to the route map out of lockdown released by the government earlier this year, but it was decided that case numbers were still too high for that to happen as planned.

Places that will remain in level two for at least one more week include; Glasgow, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire.

Areas that are going to move down to level one are; Highland, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries and Galloway, and the Borders.

What is happening with Douglas Ross and will he be at FMQs?

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives is self-isolating in an Edinburgh hotel after being in close contact with Scotland Office minister David Duguid, who announced he had tested positive for the virus.

The party leader was already in the Scottish Parliament building when notified, but later returned to an Edinburgh hotel where he is staying.

Despite self isolation, Mr Ross is expected to appear at First Minister’s Questions virtually on Thursday, rather than handing the duties over to chief whip Stephen Kerr, who was designated as his replacement during the weekly session in the announcement of the Tory front bench.

