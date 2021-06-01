According to the route-map out of lockdown, mainland Scotland was predicted to move down to level one – the second lowest level in the five-tier system – from next week, Monday, May 7.

The First Minister is due to give an update at around 2pm on Tuesday, May 1, to confirm whether or not this is still possible, and to confirm if Glasgow will remain in level three for another week or move down to either level one or two in line with the rest of the mainland.

Follow along via our live blog here for all of the updates.

What can I do in level one?

Softplay centres and funfairs which were previously not allowed in level two will be permitted to reopen in level one.

While eight people from three households can meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant.

Up to 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors in a garden or a public place.

Here's everything you need to know about level one including how many people can meet, hospitality rules and what will remain closed.

Up to six people from three different households can stay overnight either at home, or in holiday accommodation.

Everything that reopened in higher levels can continue operating with social distancing measures in place including all shops, gyms, and close-contact service such as hairdressers and beauty salons.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals in level one areas.

Tradespeople can carry out any work and repairs in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing, but you should continue to work from home where possible.

You can travel anywhere in the United Kingdom but before you travel you should check the rules in place at your desired destination.

What is the criteria for moving into level one?

Scotland’s level system came into force in the Autumn, but the criteria for deciding on levels has since changed.

According to previous data supplied by the Scottish Government, in order to qualify for level one an area must have less than 20 cases per 100,000 over a seven day period, and a test positivity rate of below two per cent.

However, a number of officials including Ms Sturgeon have suggested that more than just the case rates will be taken into consideration going forward as the vaccination programme progresses.

What can I still not do in level one?

In level one, the only businesses which must remain closed according to the Scottish Government website are nightclubs and adult entertainment venues.

What comes after level one?

Level zero is the lowest tier and comes after level one. It was originally predicted that all of Scotland would move into level zero on June 28, but the decision is subject to review closer to the time.

In level zero up to eight people from four households can stay overnight together, either in homes or holiday destinations.

Up to ten people from four households can meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant.

Up to 15 people from 15 different households can meet outdoors in this level as well.

