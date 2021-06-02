Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross self-isolating due to contact with Covid postive test case

Douglas Ross was informed this morning around 8:40am that a close contact he had met with on Monday had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

The party leader was already in the Scottish Parliament building when notified, but later returned to an Edinburgh hotel where he is staying.

Mr Ross will take a test “as soon as possible”, the Scottish Conservatives said.

The self-isolation comes a day after the Tory leader was in the Holyrood chamber responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement around the next stage of Covid-19 restrictions easing.

In a statement, the party said both Holyrood officials were informed Mr Ross was a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person while he remained in his office before deciding to return to his hotel.

The hotel was also told he would be self-isolating.

At least four MSPs and five members of Scottish Conservative staff are said to be planning to take Covid-19 tests as soon as possible as a precaution, with two MSPs from another party also told they may want to take a test as a precaution.

