While many in Scotland move down to level one, many remain in level two as warnings come in that the UK could be on the brink of a third wave.

Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Level Two:

Coronavirus Scotland: Full list of covid level restrictions by area, which councils are in Level 0, Level 1 and Level 2

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Midlothian

Dundee

East Dunbartonshire

Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

East Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Clackmannanshire

Stirling.

Level One:

Highland

Argyll & Bute

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Falkirk

Fife

Inverclyde

East Lothian

West Lothian

West Dunbartonshire

Dumfries and Galloway

The Borders.

Level 0:

Shetland

Orkney

The Western Isles

To find out what rules apply to the levels, click here.

The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.