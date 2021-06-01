Coronavirus Scotland: Full list of covid level restrictions by area, which councils are in Level 0, Level 1 and Level 2

Coronavirus Scotland: Full list of covid level restrictions by area including Glasgow and Edinburgh, which councils are in Level 0, Level 1 and Level 2

On Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed the new levels that Scotland’s regions would be in during her latest coronavirus update.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:52 pm
While many in Scotland move down to level one, many remain in level two as warnings come in that the UK could be on the brink of a third wave.

Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.

Level Two:

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Midlothian

Dundee

East Dunbartonshire

Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

East Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Clackmannanshire

Stirling.

Level One:

Highland

Argyll & Bute

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Falkirk

Fife

Inverclyde

East Lothian

West Lothian

West Dunbartonshire

Dumfries and Galloway

The Borders.

Level 0:

Shetland

Orkney

The Western Isles

To find out what rules apply to the levels, click here.

The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.

