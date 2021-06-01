Coronavirus Scotland: Full list of covid level restrictions by area, which councils are in Level 0, Level 1 and Level 2

While many in Scotland move down to level one, many remain in level two as warnings come in that the UK could be on the brink of a third wave.
Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.
Level Two:
Glasgow
Edinburgh
Midlothian
Dundee
East Dunbartonshire
Renfrewshire
East Renfrewshire
North Ayrshire
South Ayrshire
East Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
South Lanarkshire
Clackmannanshire
Stirling.
Read More
Level One:
Highland
Argyll & Bute
Aberdeen City
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Angus
Perth and Kinross
Falkirk
Fife
Inverclyde
East Lothian
West Lothian
West Dunbartonshire
Dumfries and Galloway
The Borders.
Level 0:
Shetland
Orkney
The Western Isles
To find out what rules apply to the levels, click here.
The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.