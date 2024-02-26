Finance Secretary Shona Robison insists the government will not punish local authorities who reject the proposed council tax freeze.

Last week Argyll and Bute Council became the first local authority to reject the Scottish Government’s council tax freeze plans, and have instead decided to increase council tax by 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after Ms Robison announced there will be £62.7 million extra funding for local government - but will only apply to those who agree to the government’s council tax freeze.

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This is on top of the £147m allocated in the initial 2024/25 budget in December.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, she said: “This isn’t about punishing councils - it’s about recognising that taking together the funding that we’re providing, the additional funding, is nearly £210m.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable that council tax payers see some of the benefit of that.

“We believe that at a time when rising prices are putting significant strain on household finances, the council tax freeze gives some support to households over the coming year.”

She added local government is getting a “larger slice of a smaller cake” as the proportion of the government’s budget being given to councils is rising from 31 per cent to 32 per cent.

Ms Robison also defended the argument that a council tax freeze will help those on the lowest incomes during the cost-of-living crisis.

Child Poverty Action Group has previously claimed the council tax freeze will make “little difference” to the poorest households in Scotland, as they are already exempt from paying council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finance secretary said: “As a proportion of their income, those on the lowest incomes will benefit.

“Council tax represents a larger proportion for those on lower incomes on top of the council tax reduction scheme for those who cannot be expected to pay council tax.

“I’m talking about those who are not entitled to not pay council tax, but are still on a low income.

“This is the easiest way of making sure people get support quickly at a time of economic crisis.”

However opposition parties say the actions of the government towards Argyll and Bute Council show they are in fact punishing councils who do not comply with their council tax freeze policy.

Liz Smith MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ finance and local government spokeswoman, said: “Shona Robison herself admitted that the SNP government’s funding for the council tax freeze was nowhere near enough and left local authorities in limbo about their budgets.

“It’s disgraceful that she should be threatening to withhold money when they are trying to provide essential services with inadequate Scottish Government funding.

“Even when she got unexpected additional money from the UK Government, councils have been short-changed because of the black hole in the SNP’s finances.