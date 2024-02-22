Argyll and Bute Council rejects freeze and hikes council tax by 10 per cent

Argyll and Bute Council has voted to hike council tax by 10 per cent, making it the first local authority to reject the Scottish Government’s nationwide council tax freeze.

Council leaders said the hike – which will see charges for an average Band D property rise to £1,627.12 – is necessary to help save local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the Scottish Government announced an extra £62.7 million for councils as a “significant offer of compromise” in a row over their funding.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: PA

Humza Yousaf announced a council tax freeze during the SNP’s party conference last year without consulting local authority leaders.

At the time, the First Minister vowed to “the people of Scotland that next year, your council tax will be frozen”.

Councils were later warned they would not get a share of the £147 million the Government has pledged to fund a freeze equivalent to 5 per cent if they increased the tax.

The Scottish Tories said Argyll and Bute’s decision showed Mr Yousaf’s promised freeze was “no more than a hollow boast and gimmick”.

Many local authorities have voted to implement the freeze, including Glasgow, Aberdeenshire, the Western Isles, the Scottish Borders, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.

But Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie said increasing council tax is still required to fund local services.

He said the authority faced a “multimillion-pound budget gap” that threatened “council services people use every day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrat, whose party is in a ruling coalition with Tories and independent councillors, said: “Our focus has to remain firmly on supporting people now, and on building the sustainable future we all want for Argyll and Bute.

“That focus cannot slip away in the face of severe and ongoing budget gaps.

“This service-saving budget is only possible with an increase in council tax. Council tax funds council services. Increasing council tax saves services.”

Speaking about the 10 per cent increase, he added: “It was a difficult decision to take but it is the responsible one.

“Council tax reduction benefits are there to help those in greatest need. Communities across the area can continue to rely on the council services and support they need.”

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, the policy lead for financial services at Argyll and Bute, added: “The Scottish Government funding settlement available to the council on the basis of a council tax freeze would have meant cuts to services.

“Decisions made today keep services going for our communities. Decisions made today keep investment going in Argyll and Bute’s future.”

Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary Liz Smith said: “This rise is a blow for those in Argyll and Bute, but it illustrates the impossible position councils have found themselves in after years of SNP underfunding and mismanagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also shows that Humza Yousaf’s unilateral decision on a council tax freeze was no more than a hollow boast and gimmick to please his own party members at their conference. There was no consultation, and [deputy first minister] Shona Robison’s combined threats and bribes did nothing to fix the black hole in council budgets.