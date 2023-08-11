The Western Isles MP says ‘I didn’t leave the SNP – the SNP have left me’

Angus MacNeil MP has been expelled from the SNP.

The Western Isles MP had been suspended from the party’s Westminster group in July after clashing with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

However the party’s conduct committee met on Thursday to discuss the case, and have decided to expel him from the party entirely.

On Twitter, Mr MacNeil said: “The summer of member expulsion has indeed come to pass as I have been expelled as a rank and file SNP member by a ‘member conduct committee’.

“I didn’t leave the SNP - the SNP have left me.

“I wsh they were as bothered about independence as they are about me!”

Mr MacNeil is one of the SNP’s longest-serving MPs, having first been elected in 2005, but in recent years he has been an outspoken critic of the SNP’s leadership, particularly on the issue of Scottish independence.

It was alleged Mr MacNeil threatened Mr O’Hara during a confrontation and he had the whip removed and was suspended for a week.

He then refused to immediately rejoin the SNP group at Westminster as he is not happy with the urgency around independence within the party, and said he would sit as an independent MP until at least October.