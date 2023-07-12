All Sections
Angus MacNeil temporarily quits SNP Westminster group and accuses party of not being 'serious about independence'

He is currently sitting as an independent following a row with the party chief whip.
Alexander Brown
By Alexander Brown
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST
 Comment

Angus MacNeil has accused the SNP of “not being serious about independence” and announced he will not return to the SNP group after his suspension expires.

The Western Isles MP was suspended for a week after allegedly calling chief whip Brendan O’Hara “a small wee man” before throwing away letters that were given to him.

These are believed to related to Mr MacNeil’s attendance in Parliament, in what is described as a “very tense exchange”.

Now Mr MacNeil has announced he will not return to the Westminster group until at least after the SNP conference in October if they provide “clarity on independence”.

In a letter he published on Twitter, Mr MacNeil said: "While the SNP has many good people and the best of the 3 leaders at PMQs in Stephen Flynn MP, I have decided for now, not to re-join the SNP MP group, retake the whip as they call it in Westminster.

“To be clear, this is not about the conduct of the Chief Whip which you know I disagree with, but that is of little consequence, but it has triggered time formally away from the group which has allowed me to concentrate on what really matters, the pursuit of Scottish independence.

“I will only seek the SNP whip again if it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence.

Angus MacNeil will not take back the whip when his suspension ends.Angus MacNeil will not take back the whip when his suspension ends.
Angus MacNeil will not take back the whip when his suspension ends.

“At the moment, the SNP has become a brand name missing the key ingredient. The urgency for independence is absent.”

He added: “The Scottish Government went to the Supreme Court a year ago utterly clueless about how to pursue independence, left the Supreme Court utterly clueless about how to pursue independence.

“The SNP still have no clear understanding that it has to use elections to negotiate Scottish independence from Westminster by getting the backing of the majority of the electorate.

“The SNP members must have a say at conference on the policy direction, which is hasn’t until now.”

Mr MacNeil, who has been in the Commons since 2005, is a vocal critic of SNP policy. He has lambasted the party’s independence strategy and has criticised the SNP’s recent policy on highly protected marine areas.

Responding to his suspension last week, Mr MacNeil appeared to suggest he agree with it.

He said: "Stephen has his views and I have mine, but as leader he has his own pressures to balance and I accept the decision he has taken.”

Related topics:Western IslesParliament
