The former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, says she has “deep regret” for the people who have lost their lives on the A9

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised for the Scottish Government’s inability to dual the A9 by 2025.

The former first minister says she has “deep regret” at the number of people who have died on the road, and questions whether ministers were honest enough with the public at just how challenging the 2025 target was.

The project to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness has been plagued with setbacks, and has now been delayed by at least ten years to 2035.

So far only two of the 11 sections of the project have been completed, despite the initial plans to finish the project completely by next year.

Ms Sturgeon was giving evidence to a Holyrood committee on Wednesday when she apologised for the delays and said the people of the Highlands had “every right” to feel the way they do.

She was asked by Fergus Ewing, who was her rural affairs secretary, whether she would apologise to his constituents in Inverness and Nairn, and the rest of the people in the Highlands.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am sorry we haven’t dualled the road by 2025. I regret that, and I think people in the Highlands have every right to feel the way they do, not just because a target was set and not met, but the nature of the project.

“The loss of life is a matter of deep regret for everyone.”

However, the former SNP leader said she did not accept the failure was because government ministers “didn’t bother and weren’t trying”.

She added: “Looking at it now I would ask myself ‘were we as candid with the public at just how challenging it would be to meet that target?’”

Ms Sturgeon said the delays were down to “unforeseen” circumstances such as changes to private finance regulations, Brexit, austerity and the coronavirus pandemic.

The former first minister said: “What I am not saying is ‘sorry we messed up’. It’s sorry a whole range of circumstances, many beyond our control, meant we weren’t able to deliver that target.