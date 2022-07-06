Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, and Jacob Rees-Mogg could lose their seats at the next general election (Getty Images/ UK Parliament)

10 Conservative MPs who could lose their seat in the next general election - from Boris Johnson to Dominic Raab

These are the high profile Conservative MPs with the most at-risk seats at the next general election.

By Ginny Sanderson
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:03 am

Boris Johnson’s leadership has been left hanging by a thread due to a wave of minister resignations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday night (July 5) in the wake of Number 10’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

It has shaken the Conservative Party and left many wondering what could happen in the next UK general election. Here are the most high profile Tory MPs whose seats could be at risk – including the Prime Minister himself – and the size of their small majorities.

1. Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, with a majority of 7,210 votes in the 2019 general election. A YouGov poll in May 2022 found he would lose his seat to Labour if an election were held then. If this happened, he would be the first incumbent Prime Minister to ever lose his seat.

Photo: SIMON MAINA

Photo Sales

2. Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the Brexit Minister and MP for North East Somerset, winning the seat by 4,914 votes in 2019.

Photo: Pa

Photo Sales

3. Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab is the Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Esher and Walton, where he has a majority of 2,743 votes.

Photo: Ian Forsyth

Photo Sales

4. Jeremy Hunt

Former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is MP for South West Surrey where he has a majority of 8,817.

Photo: Peter Summers

Photo Sales
MPsBoris JohnsonRishi SunakDominic RaabPrime Minister
Next Page
Page 1 of 3