Boris Johnson's Government in crisis: Ex-Tory Vice chair slams 'appalling' handling of Chris Pincher scandal

Former Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami, who resigned on Tuesday saying Boris Johnson no longer had his support, said Downing Street's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal had been "appalling".

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:01 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:02 am
Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The reason why I voted for the Prime Minister (in the confidence ballot) was that he was clear that he felt he earned the right to rebuild trust in him - rebuild trust in the Government - after the issue of parties at Downing Street.

"I thought that was right, to give him that time.

"But I think that in the last few weeks we've seen that things haven't improved. They've got a lot worse.

"I think the behaviour of Downing Street over the Chris Pincher affair was really appalling. And I, personally, just couldn't think I could defend that sort of behaviour any longer."

