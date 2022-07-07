Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime after around a third of all MPs who held non-Cabinet ministerial positions at the start of the week resigned.

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

