A general election is when the people across every part of the UK vote to choose their MP. This person will represent a local area (constituency) in the House of Commons for up to five years. There is a choice of several candidates in each constituency. Most will be the local candidates for national political parties. The candidate that receives most votes becomes their MP.

The general election also decides the Prime Minister of the country, with the leader of the majority political party taking office. With renewed calls for current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid the Partygate scandal, here’s when the next general election will be held.

General elections are usually held every four years. Photo: tattywelshie / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

When is the next general election in the UK?

Although there is no known date for the next general election in the UK, it will be held no later than Thursday 23rd January 2025. However, one could be called earlier if a vote of no confidence is made against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

By law, the maximum term of a Parliament is five years from the day on which it first met. The current Parliament first met on Tuesday December 17th, 2019 and will automatically dissolve on Tuesday December 17th, 2024, unless it has been dissolved sooner by the Queen. Polling Day would be expected to take place 25 days later.

Indeed, towards the end of March the Times reported that staff at Downing Street were told to prepare for a general election as early as autumn of 2023. However, this has not been confirmed.

When was the last general election?

The last general election was held on Thursday December 12th, 2019. The main contenders were Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The election saw the Conservative Party win a landslide majority of 80 seats. The Conservatives made a net gain of 48 seats and won 43.6% of the popular vote – the highest percentage for any party since 1979.