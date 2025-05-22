Man in hospital after alleged hit-and-run at busy Scottish retail park

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 22nd May 2025, 15:19 BST
Police have charged a 20-year-old driver over the alleged hit-and-run incident.

A man is in hospital after being injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in an Edinburgh retail park.

Police received reports of a disturbance involving a car at the Hermiston Gait Retail Park about 4.05pm on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened around 10.50am on Saturday, May 24The incident happened around 10.50am on Saturday, May 24
The incident happened around 10.50am on Saturday, May 24 | John Devlin

A 45 year-old man was hit by the car and subsequently taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

READ MORE: Police Scotland chief responds to Celtic title party 'flashpoint' that led to 20 arrests

Officers later found the 20-year-old driver and charged him over the incident, after the car allegedly fled the incident.

Police have launched an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance involving a car in Hermiston Gait Retail Park, Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and a 45 year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The car left the scene prior to police arrival however the driver was subsequently traced and a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Related topics:PoliceHospitalEdinburghPolice Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice