Police have charged a 20-year-old driver over the alleged hit-and-run incident.

A man is in hospital after being injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in an Edinburgh retail park.

Police received reports of a disturbance involving a car at the Hermiston Gait Retail Park about 4.05pm on Wednesday.

A 45 year-old man was hit by the car and subsequently taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Officers later found the 20-year-old driver and charged him over the incident, after the car allegedly fled the incident.

Police have launched an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance involving a car in Hermiston Gait Retail Park, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 45 year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The car left the scene prior to police arrival however the driver was subsequently traced and a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection.