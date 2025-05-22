Man in hospital after alleged hit-and-run at busy Scottish retail park
A man is in hospital after being injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in an Edinburgh retail park.
Police received reports of a disturbance involving a car at the Hermiston Gait Retail Park about 4.05pm on Wednesday.
A 45 year-old man was hit by the car and subsequently taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Officers later found the 20-year-old driver and charged him over the incident, after the car allegedly fled the incident.
Police have launched an investigation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, we received a report of a disturbance involving a car in Hermiston Gait Retail Park, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 45 year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“The car left the scene prior to police arrival however the driver was subsequently traced and a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”