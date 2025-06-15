Firefighters have battled a blaze in a block of high-rise flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six people have been injured after a fire broke out at a block of high-rise flats in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hawkhill Court on Restalrig Park at 12.55am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire has occurred in a block of high-rise flats in Edinburgh. | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Five crews were sent out to battle the blaze and left the scene around 3.34am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were six casualties, four men and two women.

Police Scotland said two people were sent to hospital, while three were treated at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.10am on Sunday, June 15, we received a report of a fire at Hawkhill Court, Restalrig Park in Edinburgh. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“Two people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Three people received treatment at the scene.