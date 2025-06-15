Six people injured in major blaze in high-rise block of flats in Edinburgh
Six people have been injured after a fire broke out at a block of high-rise flats in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Hawkhill Court on Restalrig Park at 12.55am on Sunday.
Five crews were sent out to battle the blaze and left the scene around 3.34am.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were six casualties, four men and two women.
Police Scotland said two people were sent to hospital, while three were treated at the scene.
A spokesperson said: “Around 1.10am on Sunday, June 15, we received a report of a fire at Hawkhill Court, Restalrig Park in Edinburgh. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution.
“Two people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Three people received treatment at the scene.
“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.