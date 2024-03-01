Thousands of people have signed a petition to reopen a failed Willy Wonka experience that shut amid outrage from visitors.

The "shambolic" attraction – reported to cost up to £35-a-head – was closed down last weekend after police were called. Angry parents demanded refunds after visiting, describing lacklustre set designs in a near-empty warehouse in Glasgow.

But a petition has emerged calling for the event to reopen, calling it "beloved".

The Willy Wonka-inspired event that police were called to in Glasgow.

Organiser Dylan Roberts said: "I, along with countless others, have been deeply affected by the closure of the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience. This unique attraction has brought joy and wonder to thousands of visitors since its opening. It is more than just a tourist spot; it's a place where dreams come alive and imaginations run wild.

"The public demand for its reopening is overwhelming."

The petition, signed by more than 4,700 people as of 1pm on Friday, is being hosted on Change.org. It calls for action by Glasgow City Council.

The authority distanced itself from the event on Thursday, with a spokesperson saying: "We had nothing to do with this event. The Willy Wonka Experience was a private event and was not held at a council venue."

Gene Wilder's iconic role as chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka

The event was cancelled by organisers House of Illuminati midway through Saturday following complaints from parents.

Writing on their social media page on Wednesday, the group said they would not be holding any events in the foreseeable future.

They said: "I am truly sorry for any upset and disappointment caused at the weekend. Refunds have been issued and will continue to do so. This was an event gone wrong, The House of Illuminati will NOT be holding any other events in the foreseeable future."

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to the venue as angry crowds started to gather outside. And the lead actor has since called the whole event "an absolute mess".

The Willy Wonka-inspired event that police were called to in Glasgow.

Paul Connell, who played Willy Wonka, revealed he was given just hours to learn a 15-page script – made of up "AI-generated gibberish" – before people started arriving.