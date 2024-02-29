Parents and children alike were really let down by the drab concrete surrounds of what was supposed to be a wonderland akin to Willy Wonka's vibrant chocolate factory

The attraction has been compared to a "meth lab" and several furious attendees ended up calling the police complaining they had been scammed, after forking out £35 for the Willy Wonka immersive experience in Glasgow.

The more that emerged about the event, the more the internet delighted, with Hollywood stars sharing memes and gifs, and a story even appearing in the New York Times, appealing to a presumably baffled USA audience.

Here are some of our favourite reactions online to this bizarre tale.

Rob McElhenney, famous for playing Mac in his sitcom Always Sunny in Philadelphia had been heavily tagged in many posts about the event, given it felt like something straight off the page of one of his scripts. He seemed to agree.

Although organisers said it would be a "paradise of sweet treats", parents complained their kids were just handed out a few jelly babies - and the experience had lasted a matter of minutes.

Is there anything in history that The Simpsons didn't predict? It feels like every time a story goes viral, there's a Simpsons clip from 20 years prior accompanying it.

One furious mum wrote on social media: "We arrived yesterday at 10:30.

"Waited in a huge queue for about 40 minutes and then when we got inside there was more waiting around.

"Underwhelming was an understatement. Embarrassing doesn't even cut it. I paid for Willy Wonka and got Billy Bonkers."

Jenny Fogarty, 25, who was hired to play an Oompa Loompa said she was given a 15-page 'script' to learn the evening before the event was set to begin.

And she said her costume arrived just an hour before families entered the venue, which she was shocked to see was a 'sexy' version.

Jenny said: "I was there from Saturday. I was hired as an Oompa Loompa. I didn't get a costume until Saturday morning, about an hour before people started to arrive.

"I noticed that the costumes we were given - all of them were female, and we were given the sexy version as opposed to the traditional ones.

"Some people had T-shirts underneath to give it a bit more modesty. I just had a lacy shirt underneath."

One rule of the internet - the ScotRail social media team rarely miss.

It's difficult to argue with this really.

House of Illuminati apologised for the 'stressful and frustrating day' and said on its Facebook page it would refund attendees.

It said: "Unfortunately last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead.

"We fully apologise for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets.

"We planned a fabulous event and it just did not take shape as planned and for that we are truly sorry we are devastated at how this has turned out."