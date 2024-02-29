Willy Wonka experience: Why Glasgow's failed 'paradise of sweet treats' and its use of AI went viral

It has become the story of the week, making the headlines as far away as New York, India and Australia.

Yet what is fascinating here is how and why the tale of a woefully bad children’s event in Glasgow captured the interest of millions of people around the world.

The £35-a-head Willy Wonka-themed event at the Box Hub Warehouse in Whiteinch disappointed families when they turned up to find an almost-empty warehouse, devoid of entertainment, decoration or chocolate goodies.

How the Wonka event was advertised on social media, using AI generated images

Although billed as a "paradise of sweet treats" – albeit with one of the multiple spelling mistakes which littered the event’s marketing materials – parents complained their children had been given a few jelly babies and half a cup of lemonade in an experience that lasted just a few minutes.

Their plight spread worldwide like wildfire, with the story covered by the likes of The New York Times and India Today, among many others. It generated a great deal of chat among readers of those stories, who shared the outrage of the Scottish families affected.

In the big scheme of world news, it is a mere bagatelle. There are children dying in Gaza; veiled threats of global annihilation from Russia and elections in Iran. Yet people probably know more about Glasgow’s Willy Wonka woes than any of the above. The answer to its popularity is simple. It is the perfect embodiment of a story of the digital age.

Police were called to the Willy Wonka-inspired even in Glasgow after furious parents complained their children had been brought to tears by the “shambolic” event.

The whole concept of the event, run by a company called the House of Illuminati, was built, not on reality, but on artificial intelligence – arguably that of those behind the concept, but also of the digital variety.

Images used to promote it were generated by AI, showing a room packed with brightly coloured lollipops, butterflies and hundreds of jelly beans. Scripts to be used by actors were also said to be AI generated.

In reality, without huge investment, a pop-up event in a warehouse was never going to live up to these digitally-generated expectations. However, this one did not even try.

The global wave of interest was digital, too. When families complained, they took to social media to voice their concerns, which were then quickly shared and gathered a strong following. It is what Twitter and Reddit were made for.

Media across the world, realising the online interest, decided to cash in on the fascination with the story, running their own news items, many of them linked to detail initially shared by Scottish media, including The Scotsman.

Many international journalists looked to experiences closer to home for comparisons. Some news outlets compared the failed event to Fyre Fest, a fraudulent luxury music festival that was scheduled to take place on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma in 2017, but which was cancelled on its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, The New York Times explained the event had aimed at being an “immersive experience”, such as the New York Museum of Ice Cream. The organisers of the event have apologised and pledged to refund customers, claiming things had not worked out the way they had hoped.