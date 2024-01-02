Why is Tuesday, January 2 a Bank Holiday in Scotland but not in the rest of the UK?

Bank holiday dates differ across the UK throughout the year, meaning that many Scots will enjoy a day off that colleagues south of the border do not. This is never more noticeable than on January 2.

Scotland's Hogmanay and New Year's traditions extend beyond January 1 and into January 2, which this year falls on a Tuesday.

It is uncommon for Bank Holidays to fall on a Tuesday, but this is the second year running that it has happened in January in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, as New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday, the traditional Bank Holiday was on a Monday and here in Scotland that extended into the Tuesday.

Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp headlined Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

Why is January 2 traditionally a bank holiday in Scotland?

The reason for Scotland having an extra day off is linked to the significance of the new year celebrations. Historically, Hogmanay was a bigger celebration in Scotland than even Christmas.

Whilst the precise origins of the festivities are unclear, it is believed that Hogmanay is derived from Gaelic and Norse celebrations of the winter solstice. Particular attention given to the first-foot, the first guest of the new year.