Edinburgh's Hogmanay: Only one arrested reported after 50,000 revellers party into 2024

Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp headlined Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

Just one arrest was reported as 50,000 revellers celebrated the arrival of 2024 at Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

Organisers say everything went according to plan as the 30th anniversary of the Scottish capital’s new year festival came to a climax.

City council leader Cammy Day has hailed the "huge success" of the city's celebrations in their landmark year.

The new year was signalled with a six-and-a-half-minute fireworks display choreographed to hits from The Proclaimers, Primal Scream and Chvrches, and a headline performance by Pulp in Princes Street Gardens.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker, who thrilled the audience with performances of iconic hits like Disco 2000, Do You Remember The First Time, This is HardCore and Finale, paid tribute at the event to former bandmate Steve Mackey, who passed away last March.

He also asked the crowd, who were given LED wristbands which lit up throughout Pulp’s performance, to send best wishes to his mother Christine after revealing she had fallen seriously ill over the festive season, with an image of her projected into the big screen behind the stage.

Street theatre acts mingled with revellers inside the all-ticket arena, which included a trad music stage on Waverley Bridge and a mass “silent disco” arena on Market Street, both new additions since last year’s street party, while the Christmas market and funfair was also part of the all-ticket arena.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker on stage in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh. Picture: Duncan McGlynn

Free tram trips were laid on from Picardy Place and the west end until 5am to help revellers get home safely after celebrations which played out amid wind and rain-free weather conditions.

The Hogmanay festival, which was staged across four days for the first time since 2010-11, is currently produced on behalf of the city council by Unique Events and Assembly Festival.

The festival, which was valued at more than £48.5m for the economy last year, is expected to have attracted an overall audience of 85,000 since Friday's torchlight procession curtain-raiser. The official programme, which was partly funded by the Scottish Government, included four-days of events at the Assembly Rooms for the first time.

Assembly managing director Dani Rae said: “Everything seemed to go pretty smoothly on the night.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker on stage in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh. Picture: Duncan McGlynn

“The weather was really good – it was quite mild, so people were not that cold.

"We made a number of changes to the street party after last year, including gate changes, which really worked, and having extra stages this year made a real difference.

"The ‘silent disco’ on Market Street was jumping all night and the crowd at the Waverley Bridge stage had a great time.

"Everything really went according to plan on the night, so we will largely try to replicate that for next year, and there are always learnings from every event.

Revellers wear Jarvis Cocker masks ahead of Pulp's headline appearance at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Unique and Assembly are in the second year of a three-year contract to stage the festival, which saw the main Hogmanay events all set out on the day.

Ms Rae added: ”A lot of our team now really know how Hogmanay works – the more you do it the better you get at it.

"It’s been great to have a full programme of events in the Assembly Rooms this year, to give us an indoor offering as well as outdoor events.

"One of the things we really learned most from last year was that although many people really want to come out and have fun at this time of year, not everybody wants to be outdoors.

"We definitely attracted a different crowd to the Assembly Rooms than the one you would probably see in Princes Street Gardens.

"We have deliberately tried to spread events out across town this year, with the First Footin’ programme on New Year’s Day, and having the torchlight procession start at the Meadows and finish at Castle Terrace, which we’ve had really good feedback about.”

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Tim Mairs, the “gold commander” for the main events, said: “Edinburgh has welcomed in 2024 with another wonderful celebration in the shape of the Hogmanay street party which, I am glad to say, passed without any major issues for us.

“Our planning has been ongoing for several months and we have worked closely with event organisers, the city council and other emergency services to ensure the safe conclusion of all the events that took place over Hogmanay."

Cllr Day said: “Once again, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been a huge success and lived up to their world-renowned reputation.

"Seeing the fantastic fireworks display illuminate our capital city and ring in 2024 was a proud and joyous moment for myself and the 50,000 others who attended from far and wide.

"We saw some fantastic events take place successfully, culminating in Pulp seeing us into 2024 with a performance for the ages.”

The final day of the Hogmanay festival saw New Year’s Day events staged across 17 venues in the Old and New Towns, including St Giles’ Cathedral, Greyfriars Kirk, the National Museum, the National Gallery, the Fruitmarket Gallery, the Roxy Theatre, the Assembly Rooms and the St Andrew Square Spiegeltent.