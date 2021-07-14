The easing of lockdown in Scotland has been a gradual process.

Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest update to the coronavirus restriction levels affecting millions of Scots today (July 13).

In the First Minister’s previous update, several areas – including Edinburgh – remained in Level 2 restrictions instead of moving into Level 1 as then planned.

Meanwhile, Glasgow moved down from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions and, like Edinburgh, Midlothian and Stirling, was still in Level 2.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed today that on July 19, all areas of Scotland will move into Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions as planned.

So here’s the latest update on what Level 0 means for Scotland.

What is Level 0 in Scotland?

Level 0 is the closest to ‘normal’ of all four levels in the Scottish Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

According to the latest guidance, almost everything is allowed to open – except nightclubs and adult entertainment.

In terms of meeting others, numbers will rise to up to eight people from four houses allowed to stay in your home – including overnight.

Groups of up to 10 people from four households will be allowed indoors in public places like cafes, pubs and restaurants.

In a deviation from original Level 0 plans, hospitality venues will have to close at midnight from July 19 and indoor social distancing will be maintained but reduced from two metres to one.

And up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors in Level 0.

You will also be able to travel anywhere in Scotland below Level 3, and anywhere in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

Wedding and funeral limits will rise from 100 people allowed in Level 1 to 200 people in Level 0.

Another key difference between Level 1 and Level 0 in Scotland is that at level 0 there is to be a “a limited and phased return to offices”.

However, people will still be advised to work from home wherever possible.

Outdoor seated and open space events will be allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people.

While outdoor standing events – like concerts – can have a maximum of 1,000 people. For seated indoor events – like going to the theatre – the capacity is 400 people.

Which areas of Scotland are currently in Level 0?

Shetland, Orkney, and the Western Isles moved from Level 1 to Level 0 coronavirus restrictions on June 1. That is, excluding Skye which went into Level 1.

The full list according to the Scottish Government is:

- All Highland islands (except Skye)

- Orkney

- Shetland

- Na h-Eileanan Siar (Outer Hebrides)

- Argyll and Bute islands of Coll

- Colonsay

- Erraid

- Gometra

- Iona

- Islay

- Jura

- Mull

- Oronsay

- Tiree and Ulva

When is the rest of Scotland going into Level 0?

The easing of restrictions – set for June 28 – was delayed due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant – formerly known as the Indian variant.

Nicola Sturgeon said at a briefing: “It is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June and use that time to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible.”

The new date for when the rest of Scotland can move to Level 0 is now July 19.

