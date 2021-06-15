In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said the planned date of moving the remaining parts of Scotland in level two, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, down to level one, would be delayed.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed no changes to the levels applying to areas across Scotland would take place in the coming week and that it was “unlikely” any part of the country would move down on June 28 as planned.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon gave her update on Covid-19 to the Scottish Parliament

It follows an announcement on Monday by Boris Johnson that the planned full reopening of England would not take place as planned on June 21.

The Prime Minister said the date for lifting restrictions must be delayed by four weeks until July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 which has caused a spike in cases.

Ms Sturgeon said the significant part of the population yet to receive two doses of the vaccine was the “biggest vulnerability” for Scotland.

She added a further delay to relaxing restrictions would allow for more people to get vaccinated before relaxing Covid-19 measures further.

The First Minister is delivering an update around Covid-19 restrictions the day after Boris Johnson announced a delay to reopening in England.

The next review date will take place next week, but Ms Sturgeon said it was “unlikely” restriction easing would go ahead.

The First Minister told Holyrood: “However, given the current situation - and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further - it is reasonable to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from 28 June.

“Instead, it is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June and use that time to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible.

"Doing that will give us the best chance, later in July, of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normality that we all crave.”She added: “The vaccination programme is going exceptionally well and it is being rolled out just as quickly as supplies allow. But there is still a significant proportion of the population that isn’t yet fully vaccinated.

“To be blunt, that remains our biggest vulnerability at this stage - and it is a significant one.

"So, we need to buy sufficient time for vaccination to get ahead, and that is the reason for caution at this juncture.”

Ms Sturgeon added that on average younger people are more likely to be hospitalised when compared to earlier in the pandemic, stating those aged in their 30s and 40s were now the most likely to be hospitalised by Covid-19.

She said that it was possible that the statistics showed people are being discharged “more quickly” and required a shorter stay in hospital when compared to earlier in the pandemic.

The First Minister added that the Scottish Government will publish a paper looking at what life beyond level zero will look like in the coming weeks, alongside a paper on a review of physical distancing.

The latter review will examine whether theatres, cinemas, and other arts venues may be able to operate more sustainably in the medium to long term.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.