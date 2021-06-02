The easing of lockdown in Scotland has been a slow and steady process.

This week, Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest update to coronavirus restrictions affecting millions of Scots.

Several areas – including Edinburgh – are to be kept in Level 2 restrictions instead of moving into Level 1 as previously planned.

Meanwhile, Glasgow will be moving down from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions.

But some areas will be moving to the lowest, Level 0, of coronavirus restrictions as of midnight on Saturday.

So here’s a reminder of what that means, which areas will be in Level 0, and when the rest of Scotland might follow suit.

What does Level 0 mean?

The Shetland Isles will be one of the areas in Scotland moving into level 0 Covid restrictions

Level 0 is the closest to ‘normal’ of all four levels in the Scottish Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

According to the latest guidance, almost everything will be allowed to open – except nightclubs and adult entertainment.

In terms of meeting others, numbers will rise to up to eight people from four houses allowed to stay in your home – including overnight.

Groups of up to 10 people from four households will be allowed indoors in public places like cafes, pubs and restaurants.

And up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors in Level 0.

You will also be able to travel anywhere in Scotland below Level 3, and anywhere in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

Wedding and funeral limits will rise from 100 people allowed in Level 1 to 200 people in Level 0.

Another key difference between Level 1 and Level 0 in Scotland is that at level 0 there is to be a “a limited and phased return to offices”.

However, people will still be advised to work from home wherever possible.

Outdoor seated and open space events will be allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people.

While outdoor standing events – like concerts – can have a maximum of 1,000 people.

For seated indoor events – like going to the theatre – the capacity is 400 people.

Which areas of Scotland are in Level 0?

As of Midnight on Saturday (June 1), Shetland, Orkney, and the Western Isles will move from Level 1 to Level 0 coronavirus restrictions.

That is, excluding Skye which goes into Level 1.

The full list according to the Scottish Government is:

- All Highland islands (except Skye)

- Orkney

- Shetland

- Na h-Eileanan Siar (Outer Hebrides)

- Argyll and Bute islands of Coll

- Colonsay

- Erraid

- Gometra

- Iona

- Islay

- Jura

- Mull

- Oronsay

- Tiree and Ulva

When are other areas going into Level 0?

Back in the Spring, it was hoped that all areas of Scotland would be moved into Level 0 by the end of June.

However, the Scottish Government has said the latest Covid-19 restrictions announced on Tuesday (June 1) are not set for review until June 28.

The most recent update saw the nationwide move to Level 1 delayed, so it’s not certain where we’ll be at the end of the month.

This cautious approach, Nicola Sturgeon said, is due to the rapid spread of the April 0.2 Covid variant – formerly known as the Indian variant.

The First Minister said: “Because of that, Scotland’s R number is almost certainly above 1. As we know from past, painful experience, that makes our situation highly precarious.

“Indeed, many public health experts are warning that the UK could now be at the start of a third wave of the virus.”

But she pointed out the “significant upside” of the vaccine, which has been effective in weakening the more harmful impact of Covid.

