They're amongst the most stylish people in the world - with their work and genuis influencing how we all dress.
And the leading lights of the fashion industry can earn millions of dollars from their cutting-edge designs.
Add in founding your own fashion house, diversifying into other luxury goods, opening high street stores, and shrewd investments, and these style heroes can become fabulously wealthy.
Here are the top 10 richest fashion designers in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Giorgio Armani
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani worked for a number of brands before founding his own company in 1975. Starting in fashion before expanding into music, sport, and luxury hotels. It's earned him around $9.6 billion.
2. Ralph Lauren
American designer Ralph Lauren stepped down as the CEO of the multi-national corporation that bears his name in 2025 but still remains executive chairman and chief creative officer. His net worth is approximately $8 billion. Considering the business he set up makes around $4 billion a year, he's earned it.
3. Miuccia Prada
Miuccia Prada is the youngest granddaughter of Prada founder Mario Prada. She took over the family-owned luxury goods manufacturer in 1978 and serves as its head designer. She's also expanded the company significantly, including founding subsidiary Miu Miu. It's earned her a fortune of around $5 billion.
4. Tom Ford
Previously serving as creative director for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford launched his own hugely successful luxury brand in 2005. He's also branched out into being a critically-acclaimed film director. He's worth in the region of $5 billion.