Last year's Scotsman Investment Conference, Scotsman Hotel, Edinburgh. Image: Scott Louden.

The event at The George Hotel in Edinburgh is set to be a big draw for organisations and individuals with an interest in investments.

It will feature talks and panel sessions including such firms as Franklin Templeton, Calton Wealth Management and Baillie Gifford, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks. The host on the day will be Kim McAllister, freelance business commentator and presenter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Themes being explored at the conference will include market trends in 2024, how investors should position themselves to deal with changes on the horizon and ESG-related issues. British cyclist and Guinness World record holder, Mark Beaumont, will join Kim for a fireside chat to talk about his experience as partner at Eos Advisory.

Discussions will also include the impacts of the new AI paradigm on long-term investments and unconventional and diverse opportunities beyond traditional markets.

Speakers also include Ola Abdul, founder of Fundament and Mark McSherry, editor and publisher of the Scottish Financial Review.

Rosemary Gallagher of The Scotsman said: “We’re living in a fast-changing financial environment, and our conference is designed to help people make sense of such things as savings and investments. Our experts on the day are sure to provide lots of food for thought on a range of topics from sustainable places to put your money to sectors expected to perform well in the coming months.”