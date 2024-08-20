After many false hopes, Swifties think that Taylor Swift will announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) during her final Eras Tour show in London.

Taylor Swift is preparing to say So Long, London this evening during her final show at Wembley Stadium, leaving Swifties certain that a Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement is imminent.

The fifth and final of her shows at Wembley Stadium this month, and the last date on the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, fans of the American superstar are convinced that a re-record of the 2017 album is coming soon.

Taylor Swift onstage during the Eras Tour in her Reputation costume. | Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Rumours around the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) have been swirling for months now, with many false hopes having already been dashed. But Swifties have once more “put on their clown make-up” ahead of her final London show.

Here are all the reasons why Taylor Swift fans think Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be announced tonight.

1. Taylor Swift finally played I Did Something Bad

We’ve been here before, with Swifties certain that a Reputation (TV) announcement was sure to arrive.

But before, Swift hadn’t played I Did Something Bad.

During her Saturday, August 17 surprise set, the star told the audience: “So the whole tour I’ve done hundreds of songs, but I haven’t done one of my favourite songs.

“I feel like I’ve made best friends in this crowd. I feel like I’ve seen Tony Award-winning dancing … so I’m going to do something I’ve never done on the tour ‘cause you’re that awesome.”

She then launched into the Reputation era track while the crowd’s light up wristbands turned green – a colour most associated with that album.

Fans theorised that she would only sing this song when Reputation was announced, and while they may have been disappointed that evening, Swift has been known to play the long game.

2. thank You, aimEe

In April Swift released her surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department, after fooling fans with a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) red herring.

On this album, she released the song thanK you, aIMee with the capital letters in the track’s title spelling out “Kim” and referring to her feud with Kim Kardashian.

On August 15, Swift released a digital-exclusive edition of The Tortured Poets Department which included live recordings of songs including thank You aimEe (Mean – Live from London) which instead capitalised “Ye”.

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has finally arrived. NationalWorld pours through the album to bring you the lyrics from the highly-anticipated release (Credit: Taylor Swift on Instagram) | Taylor Swift on Instagram

Likely a nod to Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband, Swift’s tumultuous relationship with the controversial rapper first began in 2009 when he interrupted her on stage.

The pair appeared to have buried the hatchet for years until 2016 when West included lyrics such as “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b—h famous,” in his song Famous, also using a likeness of Swift in the music video without her consent.

The reignited feud led to Reputation and as such, this small hint has sparked the imagination of Swifties’ who see it as a sign that the re-record will soon be announced.

3. Taylor Swift first announced Reputation seven years ago this week

Zooming out a little, another reason why fans think Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming comes down to timing.

In addition to it being the final European Eras tour show, it also just so happens to be in the same month – and week – that the Reputation social media blackout took place seven years ago.

It was on August 18, 2017 when Swift’s social media was blacked out to signal the beginning of a new Era and then on August 23 Reputation was formally announced.

As such, fans have come to the conclusion that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be announced in August with a possible release in November.

4. Swift has switched up her choreography

As anyone who has seen the Eras Tour can confirm, Swift’s choreography on stage is polished and precise – which is why eagle eyed fans watch her every move closely.

This led to concertgoers capturing the moment that Swift changed her choreography during 22 to make the number “20” to a dancer. Of course, this has led fans to believe that the move was an Easter egg and that something related to Reputation (Taylor's Version) will come today, August 20.

Another slightly more vague hint toward this particular clue is that during the same song on August 15 she wore a shirt which said “a lot going on at the moment” – a reference to the original she wore in the 22 music video which said “not a lot going on at the moment”.

In addition, fans close enough to Swift during her final song Karma have pointed out that she makes a hand gesture which appears to be a snake.

5. There’s precedent for Taylor’s Version being announced during shows

But the big reason that Swifties are convinced that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming – just as it has been for months – is that there is precedent for Taylor Swift to make announcements during her shows.

Swift announced the release date of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at one of her Eras Tour shows in Nashville last May, while she announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) during a California show last August.

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

And with Swift leaving London behind, a city which she has previously called home, fans feel it makes perfect sense for an announcement to come during her last show at Wembley.

So… will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) during her final Wembley show?

Despite all of the “evidence”, we just don’t know when Taylor Swift will announce her re-record of Reputation.

It could be tonight, but Swifties have been wrong plenty of times in the past before.