Scotsman Obituaries: Terry Smith, visionary Forth Ports Property Director who helped transform Leith

Terence Smith, Property Director, Forth Ports. Born: February 1947 in Kelvindale, Glasgow. Died: April 2025 at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 78

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Smith retired from Forth Ports plc in 2006, having spent more than 15 years as Property Director, during which time Leith improved beyond all recognition.

Some of Edinburgh’s most underused land was transformed into desirable residential property and restaurants. Ocean Terminal shopping and leisure complex was created, the new Scottish Office built and a prestigious home found for the former Royal Yacht Britannia, which has grown into a magnificent tourist attraction, often voted number 1 in the UK on Trip Advisor. Without Terry’s vision, creativity and determination, Britannia would undoubtedly have gone elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry’s sense of innovation attracted many designers to the area including the architect Terence Conran, who was responsible for designing Ocean Terminal, which commands incredible views of the port. And Ken McCulloch, creator of One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow, renovated the former Sailors’ Home into the boutique Malmaison Hotel on Tower Place along the Shore, which is complemented by Terry’s carefully commissioned ornate ironworks.

Terry Smith at the time of the 2003 Citizens exhibition in Ocean Terminal Picture: Trevor E R Yerbury

By driving the change in this vibrant and attractive community, Terry was even able to lure the famed MTV music awards to Leith in 2003.

In his time, the company also launched Forthside, encompassing major developments at Granton Harbour, Western Harbour and Port of Leith, which together cover about 450 acres and over two miles of shoreline.

Terry supported the initial bid for the establishment of the Edinburgh Trams, linking the airport, railway stations and cruise liners to the seaport, establishing the Port of Leith as the heart of the waterfront city area. He was a Fellow of the Institute of Building and served as a Director of Leith Enterprise Trust, Leith Chamber of Commerce and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not one to rest on his laurels, Terry remained on the Board of Trustees for the Royal Yacht Britannia for the rest of his life. The attraction’s website notes “he played a key role in the regeneration of Leith and was instrumental in setting up The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust”.

The Forth Ports team, led by the former CEO of 25 years, Bob Downie, also went on to secure and renovate the Fingal, a former Northern Lighthouse Board Ship, into the award-winning luxury floating boutique hotel that can be seen today, docked not far from Britannia in Alexandra Dock.

Terry was born in Glasgow. His parents, Terence and Dorothy, met on shore leave from the Navy – his dad was stationed on mine sweepers in the Mediterranean and his mother was a Wren. They went on to be a builder and shorthand typist respectively.

Terry had an elder brother, Hamish, who moved to Trinidad in his early twenties, married Heather and built his life and family out there. He also had two younger twin sisters; Isobel remained in Glasgow with her husband Douglas, but Maggie also travelled extensively for work with her husband Frank and their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up, Terry displayed a passion for vehicles, and from an early age would cobble together bogies using old pram wheels with built-in brakes. Over the years, this tinkering, turned into a solid hobby and at age 24 his Metron car design was subject to a two-page spread in Motor Magazine.

He enjoyed racing several of his creations on the hill-climbing circuit for many years. More recently he developed the unique Marcos Evolution XP, Charterhall Speedster and Unipower Evolution car designs, which were displayed and admired at the Thirlestane Festival of Motoring, among others.

His practical upbringing steered him towards the College of Building and Printing in Glasgow, where Terry studied and trained to be a quantity surveyor. After applying for jobs in both the motor and construction industry, it was contractor company Gilbert-Ash that laid the pathway of his future career.

He soon became head of their general works department, taking on smaller jobs which led to more lucrative assignments. It was while working on the Cameron Toll development in Edinburgh that he was spotted and approached to join Forth Ports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1971 Terry met Janis, who become the love of his life. By 1977 he and Janis, a primary school teacher, had welcomed their three children, Martin, Julia and Marina, all of whom have gone on to their own fulfilling careers, as film director, ceramicist and Destination Tweed Project Manager respectively.

Over the years, Terry renovated and built several properties for his family. First, he converted an Old Coach House in Helensburgh, with the help of his father Terence. Then he moved on to a newbuild on an old market garden site in Edinburgh. And, keeping the Leith legacy alive, he converted one of the few remaining single-level houses, the old Gate Keeper’s Office, into a home for his son Martin.

There aren’t many people who didn’t recognise Terry around Leith docks and his combination of practical skills, innovative thinking and approachability made him a well-liked and respected figure.

At the time of his retirement Terry was congratulated by his team on his significant achievements and by the Britannia Board for his outstanding contribution and kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Downie, founding Chief Executive of The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal Hotel, paid tribute to “Terry’s incredible vision, determination and resulting great success, for which I am extremely grateful”.

Terry is survived by his wife Janis, children Martin, Julia and Marina and grandchildren Thomas and Fergus.

Obituaries