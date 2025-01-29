From industrial port to cultural gem - Leith's bold new vision unveiled

“Through significant investment, the Port of Leith is transitioning into a leading offshore renewables hub and coupled with this proposed development, this adds to the current regeneration of Leith and the waterfront” - Pamela Smyth, Forth Ports Limited

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambitious plans to transform part of the Port of Leith have been submitted, revealing proposals for site which would bring together businesses and the creative arts.

The Dry Dock at Harbour 31 development is part of the wider Harbour 31 regeneration plan, a site currently used for industrial port activities. The land to the south east of Edinburgh Dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forth Ports has now lodged Detailed Planning Consent and Listed Building Consent with Edinburgh Council.

Forth Ports submits plans for next phase of Harbour 31 as part of the continued regeneration of Leith | @Forth Ports/gfivethree architects

Pamela Smyth, chief legal and property officer of landowners Forth Ports Limited, said: “Our application for The Dry Dock at Harbour 31 aims to deliver a vibrant, creative and commercial hub that integrates this historical site with its surroundings and will introduce new public spaces and open up previously inaccessible areas of the port to the community.

“Through significant investment, the Port of Leith is transitioning into a leading offshore renewables hub and coupled with this proposed development, this adds to the current regeneration of Leith and the waterfront.”

Forth Ports submits plans for next phase of Harbour 31 as part of regeneration of Leith | @Forth Ports/gfivethree architects

It is hoped the proposals will open up previously inaccessible areas of the port to the community. Shipping containers, fully repurposed, will offer flexible workspaces in keeping with the site’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Forth Ports secured planning permission in principle for 337 new homes and 244sqm of commercial space on the site, with gfivethree architects involved in the design process.

Historical structures on the land, such as the former dry dock pump house, sheds and rail tracks, have been incorporated into the regeneration design.

The UK’s third-largest port operator said the bumper private investment in infrastructure would support the delivery of the 1.1-gigawatt (GW) Inch Cape wind farm, which once completed in 2027 is expected to generate enough energy to power half of Scotland’s homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad