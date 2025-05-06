Britannia’s new exhibition and retail experience are shipshape and ready to welcome visitors

2025 marks the next chapter in The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust’s legacy with the opening of a brand-new, world-class visitor centre with exhibition and retail experience.

Situated on the second floor of Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh's Port of Leith, the newly developed visitor experience has been designed to enhance the sense of arrival for around 350,000 annual visitors to Queen Elizabeth II’s former Royal Yacht.

Two years in development, the visitor centre and retail experience proudly incorporate the latest in advanced technology with hand-crafted furniture and fittings made by British manufacturers, including traditional Leith-based sign-writer Thomas Paints.

Designed by 442 Design, with collaboration from the Royal Collection Trust, author/historian Richard Johnstone-Bryden, and former Royal Yachtsmen, the highly engaging exhibition tells the story of Britannia’s launch from John Brown & Company Shipyard in Clydebank in 1953, to the ship’s new life as a five-star visitor attraction in Leith, voted Tripadvisor’s No.1 Attraction 2023-2024.

Conall Burns (Sales Assistant) unwraps The No.1 Dress Uniform of Rear Admiral Sir Robert Woodard KCVO DL, Britannia’s last Admiral, for display.

Highlights of the new exhibition include:

The No.1 uniform of Prince Philip, previously gifted to The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust by Queen Elizabeth II

The original ornate Binnacle (compass) embellished with gold leaf

A cascade of historical photographs storytelling life on board the Royal Yacht

Plus, an attention-grabbing 11-foot LEGO Britannia model with its very own Lego Yachtsmen

Benefitting from the ongoing redevelopment of Ocean Terminal, Britannia’s new retail experience is 338 square metres, considerably larger than the last. In response, several new and exciting product lines have been created by Director of Retail, Kerry Burns and her team, including a range of fine bone china called the ‘Admiral’s Collection’, inspired by the gold rings insignia worn on the cuffs by Admirals in the Royal Navy. Plus, a new limited-edition whisky – 301 bottles of a 16-year-old Glen Moray single cask commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s final disembarkation at 3.01pm on 11 December 1997.

The new retail experience also boasts a new addition to the Britannia family – a giant 5-foot-high cuddly corgi! Yet to be named, the enormous Instagrammable plush was manufactured in the UK and will be a fuzzy focal point of the new shop for visitors to enjoy.

Chief Executive Franck Bruyère said: “This is a momentous event for The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust and I’m incredibly proud of the enormous collaborative effort behind the project and the Britannia team who have been integral in ensuring our new space is world-class and enhances our existing five-star visitor experience. An additional bonus for us is this month marks the anniversary of Britannia arriving in Leith to start her new life as a visitor attraction 27 years ago in 1998.”

Mr Bruyere added: “It has been a pleasure working closely with the Royal Collection Trust to source never-before-seen images of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip relaxing and enjoying life at sea on board this iconic ship.”

Director of Visitor Experience, Robert Gill, who led the project on behalf of the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust commented: “Through this new exhibition we can amplify the history and heritage of this iconic vessel and spark imaginations before our visitors step on board the Yacht itself. Exhibition designers, 442 Design, have told Britannia’s story so magnificently, and specialist interior fit-out company, Hugh Stirling Ltd, have brought our vision to life. We are so proud of the final result.”

Spring also brings a new delivery to The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust’s fleet of vintage cars; The British Motor Museum have loaned the original 1966 Land Rover used by Queen Elizabeth II for rural transport and Royal pursuits. Used by the Royal Family for 17 years, the classic green station wagon is on display alongside the Rolls-Royce in recognition of the vehicles Britannia used to carry on board when in Royal Service.

The Royal Yacht Britannia is easily accessible from the Ocean Terminal tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith, Edinburgh city centre and Edinburgh Airport.

Open 7 days a week, 9.30pm-6pm, with last admission at 4pm.