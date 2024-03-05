Scotsman Obituaries: Kenneth Houston, respected Scottish policeman and doping control officer

A keen Common Riding enthusiast, Kenny Houston served as Selkirk Merchant Company’s Standard Bearer in 2010 (Photo: Sheila Lees Spence)

Kenneth “Skip” Houston, who has died at 63, was a force of nature. Diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2013, he was given a life expectancy of 3-5 years. True to character, Kenny resolved to fight the disease tooth and nail, continuing to inspire everyone around him for 11 more years.

The retired police officer remained a beacon of positivity throughout his many treatments and surgeries. His decision to post regular Facebook updates on his condition won widespread acclaim.

No less impressive were Kenny’s fundraising efforts. The dinners, auctions, bike rides and team triathlon he organised helped raise over £70,000 for the Borders Cancer Centre and the Katie McKerracher Trust, set up in memory of the 11-year-old daughter of best friends Andrew and Ann McKerracher.

Kenny Houston is congratulated by grandfather Tommy Matthewson at his passing-out parade at Tulliallan Police College, Dunfermline, in 1978, left, a moment Kenny recreated at son Jack’s own passing-out parade in 2016

Kenneth Temple Houston was born in Hawick’s Haig Maternity Hospital in 1960, the eldest child of Bob and Rhona Houston. Bob was a carding engineer in Blenkhorn Richardson & Co’s Hawick mill, while Rhona managed the town’s Scottish Wool Shop. Sister Wendy was born the following year, but because of their mother’s ill-health, the children were raised in their early years by grandparents Tommy and Una Matthewson at their Belford home in Northumberland.

On returning to Hawick, Kenny attended Trinity Primary School, and under the tutelage of games master Bill McLaren developed a lifelong passion for rugby.

After leaving Hawick High School he spent six months as an assistant in Kennedy’s chemist shop, before signing up as a police cadet – something to which he had always aspired. His first day at Hawick police station saw him enter the muster room wearing a pair of size 12 boots, prompting police officer Danny Finnan to exclaim: “Look, it’s Skippy the Bush Kangaroo!” From that day on he would forever be known as “Skip”.

After a year shadowing Hawick colleagues, Kenny undertook three months’ training at Tulliallan Police College, followed by a year on the beat with Lothian & Borders Police G Division at Hawick, before returning to Tulliallan for a final ten weeks of instruction.

A posting to Jedburgh saw him work alongside fellow police constable Grant Stott, today a leading Scottish broadcaster, TV presenter and actor. “I arrived in Jedburgh in 1986 as a fresh-faced probationer,” said Grant, “and was aware of Skip before I actually met him. His no-nonsense approach to policing was well known, but I found underneath it all he was really a gentle giant, and was very happy to take me under his wing.

“We formed a lasting friendship, and I’d be hard-pressed to think of another pal who has been so supportive in everything I’ve done since leaving the force in 1990. Skip paid very close attention to my career, and was always there to wish me well. That is testament to the man and his commitment to friendship. There aren’t many people like that.”

Kenny’s first marriage, to Norma, was dissolved after six years, and in 1988 came another posting, to Newcastleton. The Lockerbie air disaster occurred a few months later, sending shockwaves around the world. Kenny was assigned to search and recovery duties and the collection of witness statements – a task that lasted almost two years.

Meanwhile his telephone calls to G Division headquarters brought him into regular contact with the Hawick station’s civilian receptionist, Shirley Henderson of Selkirk, with both parties developing an easy rapport. Romance blossomed, and they were married in Caddonfoot Parish Church on 27 October 1990. The couple settled in Selkirk, being blessed by the arrival of daughter Rachel in 1993, and son Jack the next year.

At the end of his time in Newcastleton, Kenny spent 18 months working in the Traffic Department at Hawick, followed by a similar period in the same role at Galashiels. Next came a spell as custody manager at Hawick Police Station. In 2004 he was chosen for a six-month secondment to the International Police Training Centre in Jordan, where he helped train Iraqi police recruits in defensive tactics. On returning to the Borders he resumed his role as custody manager, this time in Galashiels.

For the final five years of his police career, Kenny served as the police force’s Drugs Awareness Officer for the Scottish Borders. His outstanding communication skills earned him a regular spot on Radio Borders, reporting on police matters.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, a close friend for almost 30 years, said: “Skip was a consummate professional – a very, very good cop who always ensured everything was done correctly and to the letter. I’d also like to get across that he was good fun, and helped show me there was a completely different way to view the job. Throughout his career he built up a massive network of friends and colleagues around the world, all of whom held him in the highest regard.”

On retiring from the force in 2009, Kenny’s skills and drive quickly found a variety of outlets. Among the most high profile of these was his employment for 14 years by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), the national agency for protecting clean sport. As one of UKAD’s most respected doping control officers, Kenny officiated at sporting events from club level right up to full internationals. One of his most prestigious assignments was working at the 2015 Pan-American Games in Toronto.

He also served as a funeral celebrant, and appeared as various characters in the popular Scott’s Selkirk court re-enactments, penned by local playwright John Nichol.

An active supporter of Selkirk Common Riding, a special moment came in 2010 when he was appointed Selkirk Merchant Company’s Standard Bearer, with Shirley acting as his Lady Busser.

For some years he worked as a rugby commentator for Radio Borders, and for a time was a member of Selkirk Rugby Club’s management committee.

Son Jack’s decision to join Police Scotland in 2016 was a source of particular pride.

Speedway and cricket remained lifelong interests, as did taking to the road on his trusty Triumph motorbike. In recent years he and Shirley enjoyed taking their motorhome all over the country, with Gairloch, East Lothian and Bamburgh among favourite destinations.

Never afraid to give his honest opinion, and always keen to make a positive impact, Kenny was respected throughout the Borders and beyond.

Kenny “Skip” Houston is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Rachel, son Jack and sister Wendy.

A memorial service will be held in Selkirk’s Victoria Hall on Tuesday 12 March at 11.30am.

