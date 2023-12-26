After a challenging year for Scottish justice, 2024 could be even worse for some in the sector

It’s the end of another year, and time for the annual report card. How have the various components of our justice system performed, and what are the prospects for 2024?

Starting at the top, it’s been a mixed year for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. Court backlogs have been tackled with some success while the prosecution of historic cases continues its amazing run of success. The recent conviction for the 1996 murder of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan caps a brilliant period that has also seen the 1976 murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae and the 1978 murder of Brenda Page finally solved.

These are outstanding results and full credit must go to the Crown Office, Advocate Depute Alex Prentice KC and his team of prosecutors, police and scientists. Their approach has been bold and meticulous, let’s hope they keep up the momentum.

Tough year for Lord Advocate

Less edifying has been the bizarre case of American fugitive Nicholas Rossi. Somehow this imposter managed to run rings round our justice system by simply denying his identity even when it had been established beyond doubt. For some reason, his barefaced lies seemed to flummox our court system, leading to multiple time-wasting court appearances. Once this gentleman has left our shores, I sincerely hope there is a full debrief in the Crown Office. Our justice system must be proofed against chancers like Rossi.

It’s been a tough year for our Lord Advocate. Dorothy Bain KC has too often found her herself on the losing end of government cases, the latest of which was over the ill-starred Gender Recognition Reform Bill. No Lord Advocate relishes losing cases, and I doubt the redoubtable Ms Bain has enjoyed the experience.

Our prison service has had another torrid year. A welcome reduction in prisoner numbers during the Covid lockdowns has now been thrown into reverse, our crumbling prison estate adding to the problem. After all the years of debate, there is still a woeful lack of investment in alternatives to custody and rehabilitation services.

Police Scotland has no easy choices

For Police Scotland, this has been a year of transition. A new Chief Constable took over a force with a fine record for solving serious crime and managing major events, but which has been chronically underfunded and is now creaking at the seams. With police numbers falling and recruiting suspended, the force’s leadership faces the greatest challenge of its ten-year existence. Trimming the edges will no longer suffice. Only a wholesale service redesign will do and there are no easy choices.

Finally, the new year will see the long-delayed retirement of an important figure in policing. Senior Deputy Chief Fiona Taylor has been a mainstay of policing in Scotland over the last decade. Never seeking the limelight, her vast experience on both sides of the Border has won her respect and helped steer Police Scotland on the right course. She will be sorely missed, but her active mentoring of the many up-and-coming young women in senior officer ranks will ensure her legacy is secure.

A good new year to all the readers of this column and thanks to those who have offered feedback during 2023.